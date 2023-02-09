Though very little physical evidence remains of the once booming town of Wickes, one structure has remained largely unchanged: a train tunnel cutting through the base of a mountain and connecting the small North County communities with those in the south.
The Wickes train tunnel -- known as tunnel number six during its operation days -- was drilled in 1888 by the Montana Central Railroad company. The company was later known as the Great Northern Railroad and then Burlington Northern.
Work to construct the tunnel began on both sides of the mountain in May of 1887, with crews working towards each other to meet in the middle, according to the Jefferson County Museum.
In January 1888, two men were killed in an explosion while drilling the tunnel. By Oct. 24 of that year, trains began passing through it before work had finished.
“Trains started running through it immediately while rock and shoring continued,” reads a Jefferson County Museum file detailing the history of the tunnel. Shoring is the method builders use to support excavation projects, meaning the tunnel could have collapsed with each passing train.
The north end of the tunnel which opened up just south of Wickes was named Portal; meanwhile, the southern end of the tunnel was called Amazon. Both names are still used to describe the areas. around the tunnel.
To prevent snow from drifting inside the tunnel and onto the train tracks, large wooden doors were installed at both the Amazon and Portal openings. While they kept the tracks clear, it created several extra steps for train operators.
“These doors had to be opened, first at the end the train was coming from, then the tunnel was walked through and the second doors opened. After the train had passed through the doors needed to be closed,” reads the Jefferson County Museum file.
Mike DeMers, a long time resident of Wickes, said he could recall another local would ride back and forth over the hilltop, opening and closing the doors for the trains.
Although the doors on the Amazon side of the tunnel have been removed, the ones in Portal still remain and sit partially open.
Although the Jefferson County Museum’s documents list the tunnel as being abandoned in 1982, there is an account of a deadly accident taking place there on Sept. 11, 1988.
“There was a dynamite explosion where 60 men were working, and 10 were killed and five seriously injured,” reads the story.
When the Wickes train tunnel was built, it was the longest rialroad tunnel in Montana. Measuring 6,145 feet, or approximately 1.2 miles, a 7.1 mile long tunnel in Flathead eventually took its title.
Property records indicate that the tunnel is still owned by Burlington Northern Railroad Inc.
Since the property has sat vacant for approximately 30 years, curious teenagers and hikers have explored its darkness.
Inside, the tunnel features spray paint art and icy flooring. The Amazon opening is especially known for its unique ice stalagmites.
In the summer, the tunnel is supposedly clear enough to drive through.
