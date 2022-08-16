Whether reading a newspaper or a sign placed in front of a building, readers rarely concern themselves with the information that didn’t make it in or on the final project. Christine Brown, an interpretive historian for the Montana Historical Society, does just the opposite.
On Aug. 13, Brown visited the Jefferson County Museum to present stories “not fit to print” on the 1,800 plus National Register of Historic Places signs throughout the state.
As an interpretive historian, Brown researches the history of a location and writes a sign – at the property owner’s request – describing its historical nature. “Property owners want tasteful stories, not sad and gory stories,” Brown said during her presentation. For this reason, Brown finds herself leaving much of the “juicy gossip” out of the approximately 200 words printed on the sign; some of which took place only a short drive from Jefferson County.
One such story is that of the Stone House at Reeder’s Alley in Helena. The building’s sign reads as follows:
“Dwellings, bunkhouses, and stables dotted the hilltop during the 1880s, forming an extension of Louis Reeder’s housing complex downslope. One prominent stone building, now the largest portion of the present building, contained four small shotgun style apartments; its alley-facing doorways are still evident. George and Laura Duchesney were property managers by 1920 and made their home in the front unit of the little stone house. Laura, a well-known breeder of canaries, filled the tiny apartment with her songbirds. The Duchesneys rented the small dwellings and tenements of Reeder’s Alley almost exclusively to single men as their predecessors had done. But by the 1950s, the area had become increasingly dilapidated. Neglect fueled an unsavory reputation acquired when the red light district was its immediate neighbor. Three Helena matrons were among the few who recognized the historic import of Reeder’s Alley. They began in 1961 with this upper area, joining two small dwellings to the adjacent stone apartments for conversion to a restaurant. The project blossomed, and Reeder’s Alley today is a product of their vision.”
During the presentation, Brown pointed out that the sign had failed to recognize the building’s – and the birds’ – relation to the prohibition and supernatural essence.
On January 17, 1920 the 18th Amendment outlawed the production and distribution of alcohol in the U.S. During the amendment’s 13 years of existence, booze bandits arose throughout the nation, providing access to the contraband.
Laura Duchesney was one of such bandits; or so rumor says.
While living and managing the Stone House at Reeder’s Alley, Duchesney produced moonshine out of a cellar in the home. And when the product was ready, Brown said, Duchesney would place her cages full of canaries out in the alley. Were anyone to ask about the frequent visits to the Duchesney apartment, people would say they were “purchasing a canary,” Brown explained.
Although Duchesney and her canaries have long since passed, the songbirds continue to be a part of the Stone House’s history. “There are three [National Historic Register] signs in Reeder’s Alley, but none of them talk about the ghosts,” Brown said.
According to Brown, after Duchesney’s passing, her husband released the birds into the house during the viewing to say goodbye to their former caretaker, potentially losing some in the house. To this day, employees working in the Stone House report hearing the sound of canaries inside the building.
Jefferson County lays claim to multiple locations in the National Register of Historic Places: the Modern Hotel in Whitehall, the Whitehall Airway Beacon, the Hall/Smith Ranch Bungalow south of Boulder, the Fraternity Hall in Elkhorn, the Boulder Hot Springs, the Jefferson County Courthouse in Boulder, W.C. Childs Ranch – now known as Kleffner Ranch – in Montana City, the McHaffie Archeological Site in Montana City, the Montana State Training School Old Administration Building and several buildings in the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park.
Joining the list recently is Beavertown, a historic city between Jefferson City and Boulder Hill. And inspired by Brown’s presentation, Jefferson County Museum Director Melody Pesta plans to pursue registering the Old Red Clancy Schoolhouse with the National Register of Historic Places and obtain a sign for the property.
To be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, interested parties must contact the Montana Historical Society to request nomination. Eligible properties include those “considered historic,” which the National Park Service describes as generally 50 years or older. Additionally, the place must look like it did in the past and be associated with important events, activities, developments, people, architectural history, landscape history or engineering achievements. The sight may also “have the potential to yield information through archeological investigation about our past.”
Once listed on the National Register of Historic Places, property owners can purchase a bronze plaque to distinguish the property. The Montana Historical Society significantly subsidizes the cost of such signs, allowing more property owners to obtain them.
If Clancy’s Old Red Schoolhouse gets listed on the National Register of Historic Places, museum visitors will get to read what history made it off the cutting room floor, and be left wondering, “What wasn’t fit to print?”
