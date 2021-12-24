I began coaching Caleb in Little Guy Wrestling in 2011, when he was in second grade. He caught on quickly to the sport, mostly due to his fearless attitude. Caleb stayed with Little Guy until sixth grade, when he started in the junior high wrestling program at Boulder Elementary. He joined the wrestling team at Jefferson High as a freshman for the 2017-2018 season.
Caleb's skills as a wrestler had grown along with him. He was committed to the sport and was always one of the hardest workers in the practice room throughout the time I coached him. As a freshman, those skills blossomed as he put together a 14-8 record on the mats. Twelve of those wins were by pin. He was my first freshman to place in the prestigious Cut Bank Tournament, taking sixth place in the 205-pound weight class.
Unfortunately, Caleb’s injuries started to mount up. He spent most of his freshman year at less than 100% and was constantly in pain. He had the courage to press on and endure hardship, but his doctor didn’t clear him to participate in the divisional tournament, and he was unable to finish the season with his team. His teammates went on to win the Southern B/C division championship.
That season was his last with the team. The next year, his he was not cleared medically for either football or wrestling. Caleb's family moved from the Boulder area and, unfortunately, I lost touch with him. He would have graduated in May had his life not been cut short.
