Rik was kind of a goof. Years ago, when we had Murdocks Cafe in the bowling alley, Phil & Tim’s, the library was fundraising for expansion. Little did I know that would turn into a side passion for Rik.
I’m not sure how it all started, but Tim Yanzik said if he had a chicken costume, he would wear it. Rik being who he was, he put a can by our register, something about, “See Tim in a chicken costume.” The next thing I know, I’m buying a chicken costume.
So many people donated for the costume, a decision had to be made about the extra funds. And the Chicken Strips for the Library was born. The day of the fundraiser, Rik made SOOOO many chicken strips, and Tim was in his chicken suit, walking about the outside of the cafe, telling people what we were doing.
In the end, Tim matched our chicken strip sales, dollar for dollar, and the money was donated to the Library Expansion Fund.
Rik was born in Butte, the youngest of four children. He attended local schools and then followed his oldest sister by doing seasonal work at various resorts. He found a passion in cooking, becoming a skilled chef at a very young age. His cooking skills led him to travel the country.
After years of traveling he settled in Boulder and went to work at Montana Developmental Center, where we met. We were married in 2008 in South Lake Tahoe. Three years later, after parting company with the MDC, we opened Murdocks Cafe.
Another story: Sometime after I had dragged Rik, kicking and screaming, back onto a motorcycle (my old 883 Sportster), we both became members of the Harley Owners Group out of Butte. Since we both rode, it seemed like the logical thing to do. I went to meetings, he stayed at the cafe.
Well, one lazy slow Saturday afternoon, we hear a Harley pull up. Then another, and more...
The entire chapter of the Butte Harley Owners Group had showed up at our little cafe for lunch. More than we had space for, so we did some rearranging of the bar, to fit everyone in. The front of the bowling alley was full of Harleys. Rik was beside himself: He loved cooking for people, and he threw himself into their orders. When all was said and done, the happy HOG chapter departed with full bellies to finish their ride, and we cleaned up and closed early, because Rik was out of stuff to cook!
Another time, there was this gal who had gotten herself kicked out of the bar. Well, she decided to come try her luck at the cafe. I was waiting tables, and tried nicely to get her to leave, as she was bothering our customers. Wasn’t working.
I was doing something in the kitchen, trying to ignore her, and Rik is in the doorway between her and I, and this woman is trying to climb over him to get to me. Rik spins her around, puts her in a one-person Mandt restraint hold [part of an approach to deescalating violent behavior], and marches her out the door. She didn’t come back. Sitting in the cafe, eating dinner with a female companion, was our old Staff Development Mandt instructor from the MDC, applauding. Gave Rik’s Mandt hold a high mark.
You didn’t mess with the Great Wall of Evans.
