Crisp air is settling in Jefferson County, marking the end of yet another summer – but T’ings Tavern wasn’t going to let summer go out without a bang, or rather, a bash.
Things at T’ings End of Summer Bash kicked off Thursday, Sept. 7 with a classic car show in the historic Jefferson City bar’s parking lot, followed by music bingo.
The party continued on Friday with a Mount Ascension Brewery Tap Takeover and live music by Vanilla Gorilla.
Despite a late night, T’ings patrons returned to the bar the next morning for a fun side by side ride, and hung around afterwards for Willie’s Whiskey tasting and more live music from Justin Case Band and Kanyon Kreek Band.
The bash concluded on Sunday, Sept. 10 with a cornhole tournament, other fun bar games and music from Tyler Potter.
I was lucky enough to join in on the festivities Saturday, going on my first-ever side-by-side poker run.
My side-by-side ride
Side-by-side rides are a common weekend activity in Jefferson County and as an outdoor adventurer, it’s always caught my attention.
I’d hoped to fill an open seat in somebody’s machine, but by Saturday morning, I’d yet to have secured one. So I showed up anyway, optimistically cautious that I would get to participate in this new adventure.
Within a few minutes of arrival, and after a quick introduction from T’ings Tavern owner Angel Molyneaux, I’d hitched a ride.
My cross-country chauffeur Levi Vossler showed no hesitation allowing a stranger to tag along with him and his step-mother Megan – a trait I think many in the T’ings community possess.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, the ride began.
As we rolled down Corbin Road towards Wickes, a smile spread across my face.
“I’m finally doing it,” I thought.
I’d previously questioned how a side-by-side would handle the trails differently from my Jeep Wrangler – which I’d taken trail riding for the first time only a week before. After a sudden turn to the right and flying up a muddy curving pathway, my question was answered.
Before we’d hit the road, Levi had offered me a few words of encouragement: “If this thing rolls, don’t try to catch yourself. You’ll break your arm.”
While his recommendation, luckily, didn’t get put to work during the ride, I pondered whether he maybe should have offered some more helpful advice: “Buckle up, and hang on tight.” Granted, I caught on to these techniques rather quickly.
Another question running through my mind as quick as the road speeding underneath me was why these explorers had chosen to ride in a group, captive to the pace and mechanical failures of others.
This question too, received a prompt response.
The roar of the machine made too much noise for meaningful conversations along the drive; however, we made up for it at each stop along the way. With the machine parked, we all hopped out gathering together to converse about our daily lives, participate in dice rolls for the poker run, and jab at each other for our only mediocre rolls.
These stops bonded each of the vehicles and their passengers together, forming a nomadic community.
Not only does the community converse with each other, but they come to each other’s rescue – after all, anything could happen on the trail. A machine overheating, a driver losing their way or a tire popping under the pressure of the sharp rocks slewn throughout the trail. Regardless of the problem at hand, no one hesitates to stop and lend a helpful hand or loan the necessary tool.
The surety of community assistance makes the ride that much more enjoyable, crushing any fear of breaking down and being left to your own devices in the wilderness.
For those hoping to go on their own side-by-side adventure for the first time, let me offer you a bit of advice. Take the time to live in the moment. Don’t focus on the intended destination; rather, focus on the landscape whizzing past, the puddles splashing over the windshield and the people sitting beside you or trailing in the vehicle behind you.
But most of all, be prepared for some wind in your hair and some dirt in your drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.