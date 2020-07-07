Sarah had kept her unborn son’s ashes in a dresser drawer.
He was lost during pregnancy due to a type of cancer.
Finally, unable to take it anymore, she felt she needed to “set him free.”
So Sarah made a trip to Tizer Gardens and released his ashes in Prickly Pear Creek.
Sarah’s story is one of several confidences revealed in a journal left for guests in the “Secret Garden” at the botanical gardens and arboretum in Jefferson City.
“This place is our heaven,” wrote Sarah.
Richard Krott and Belva Lotzer have saved the journals from the Secret Garden dating back about 20 years. Many entries compliment the peacefulness, beauty and serenity of the gardens, which contain many varieties of conifers, perennials, bushes, herbs, vegetables, vines, roses and more.
Others write about their own unique stories — some sad, others perhaps a bit tongue-in-cheek.
Eugenia wrote about losing a friend two days prior to touring the gardens, and wishing she could share its beauty. Another woman told of how she woke up on her 23rd birthday to discover she was pregnant. She was touring the gardens that day with her fiance.
Another wrote about seeing spirits in the garden.
One man, who described himself as “your friendly neighborhood survivalist,” wrote of how he had been living in the gardens for four days without being detected.
“I camouflage myself in the poison ivy at night to try and hide from the army of groundskeepers,” he wrote.
Others tried their hand at poetry.
“A fairy flutters past, spreading sparkles on the grass. Time ticks by some more and there’s voices in the distance saying, ‘can we stay longer?’
Others added a bit of jest.
“The creek ripples by, carrying our hopes and dreams. Where is the restroom?”
Lotzer said they offered the journal in hopes that visitors would write poetry, tell stories or draw pictures. And there are many examples of those in the stack of journals that have been compiled over the years.
The visitors who have written in the journals are from all over the United States, as well as Europe. The pages are crackly from having once been moist from being outdoors, and the handwriting varies widely — from disciplined longhand reminiscent of the early 20th century to the wobbly, sweeping scrawl of childhood.
The Secret Garden is down a path lined with blue poppies in early summer and sits along Prickly Pear Creek. It is separated by a wooden screen door and a faded, antique window frame. Inside, there is brightly painted table with two chairs and a plastic box that holds the current journal, along with a handful of pens.
“Sitting down there, you become a little creative,” said Lotzer about the effect of the place.
Lotzer said she and her husband, Richard, like to end their days with a glass of wine and a trip to the Secret Garden to read the latest entries.
“I love reading these, they make me happy,” said Lotzer, flipping through the pages of one of the journals.
“Everyone’s got something different to say, a different perspective,” said Lotzer.
