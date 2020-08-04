The Meadowlark Ridge Homeowners Association recently erected a “School Bus Stop Ahead” sign in the subdivision. One young resident of the neighborhood, Oli Davis, 9, was part of the process in getting the sign put in the ground, according to Bud Siderits, president of the MLRHOA.
“Oli was involved in all phases of getting the sign prepared on the post and working to get the hole dug,” said Siderits.
The new sign got its start from Meadowlark Ridge resident , and Oli’s mom, Gina Davis.
The parking area for the bus stop just sort of evolved as cars were stopping at the intersection of Vorbin Road, where the bus stops, said Siderits.
Before this, there was no school bus sign, so this will be a significant change for many people, he said.
Davis was pleased that Montana Tunnels provided an easement for the Homeowners Association to expand the existing right of way along Wide Rose Road to accommodate a larger area for parents to pull their cars so children can safely board the school bus.
Assisting with putting up the sign, in addition to Gina, Kevin and Oli Davis, were residents Greg DeVries, Mike McGady, and Mark Baum, along with Jefferson County Road Supervisor Michael “Bear” Taylor, who provided the technical expertise, said Siderits.
The county will be installing similar signs on Corbin Road, said Siderits.
“A lot of fine people working together made Gina’s idea for the safety of the school children happen,” he said.
