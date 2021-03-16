Martin the rooster has been joined with three new female friends after losing his fellow flock mates to a fox.
Martin was featured in a Feb. 17 ad as a lonely rooster looking for new friends in The Boulder Monitor.
Martin’s former flock mates, with whom he had hatched and spent his chickhood together under the heat lamp, were killed when a fox took advantage of a faulty chicken coop door to gain entry, according to Betsy Perna, whose daughter, Rosemary, owns the chickens and lives in the Aspen Valley subdivision in Boulder.
The fox also lost his life, said Betsy.
Boulder resident Connie Grenz saw the ad and offered to donate three “sex-linked” hens. They have since been named Henriettawon, Henriettatoo and Henrietttatree.
Sex linked chickens are designed so that they can be identified as male or female as chicks by their color — a handy feature in areas where roosters are not allowed.
Sex-linked chickens are usually the result of mixing two breeds with known characteristics to cause the desired coloring, according to backyardchickens.com.
