Kindness, generosity & community are what come to mind when considering Tom and Maureen Dawson, this year’s rodeo grand marshals.
Tom, born and raised in the Boulder Valley, served the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for 24 years, until 1999, the last 16 of those as Sheriff. He grew up around horses and rodeo; his father Nifty Dawson was a fixture in the early rodeo organizations in Jefferson County, and Tom followed suit. He has ranched his whole life, learning and working with the legendary Keith Evans, helping at the Paul T. Smith and Mable Murphy ranches.
Maureen moved to Boulder in 1969, and worked for the state of Montana and Jefferson County her entire career. Her involvement in the community spans multiple organizations: She worked with the Late Boulder Cattlewomen’s Leather & Lace Club, which fundraised for Whitehall & Boulder home economics programs, and for many years hosted the beef barbecue in the White Barn. She is presently a member of the Whitehall Garden Club and the Boulder River Quilt Guild. You can see many of her homemade items entered in the Fair.
Tom and Maureen reside on their homestead in the Boulder Valley, ranching, gardening and enjoying their grandchildren.
