SallyBuckles.jpg

Sally Buckles

Born in Whitehall and raised in Three Forks, Sally Buckles has spent her working life growing and bettering the Boulder community with an emphasis on emergency services of many kinds. She moved to Boulder her junior year of high school, and after graduating from Jefferson High, she continued her education at the Butte Business College, followed by stints in Seattle, Chicago, Bozeman and Great Falls. She would later find herself back in Boulder, commuting to Helena  for work at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.