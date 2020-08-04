Moving cows on horseback, fixing pivots, mending fences and baling hay — while seemingly routine chores in ranch country they are new to Dain Colliander.
Colliander is from the suburbs of Chicago and a rising junior at Montana State University majoring in rangeland ecology and wildlife ecology management. He spent two weeks at the X-C Ranch in the Boulder valley as part of the Rangeland Resource Program offered through the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The X-C was one of five ranches Colliander stayed at this summer as part of the program. The others were in Lavina, Nye, Winifred and Winnett.
This is the second year the X-C has hosted an intern, said rancher Steve Carey.
Carey said Colliander’s arrival this year was “perfect timing,” as he was recently in a four-wheeler accident that put him in the intensive care unit. Due to his injuries, Carey isn’t allowed back on a four-wheeler until after Labor Day.
Carey said he couldn’t really tell that Colliander was from a city as large as Chicago, although he did just learn to ride a horse this summer.
It’s nice to get the kids out on the ranch, especially someone from Chicago, joked Carey.
Colliander said the program allows him to learn “any and everything,” that goes on at a ranch.
“It’s never the same, and if it is, it’s not the same thing for long,” he said.
Now in its third year, the rangeland program was based on a similar one in Wyoming and tailored to fit the needs of ranchers in Montana, said Stacey Barta, rangeland resources program coordinator with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
A feasibility study had shown there was a lack of real-life experience of those coming into the field. This program gives the interns a frame of reference for the real demands of making a living off the land and beyond what they learn in the classroom.
“That has been the biggest eye opener for them,” she said, adding that many consider it an opportunity that has changed their view and perspective of their career choices.
“It’s trial by fire and they live like a gypsy,” said Barta.
The program pays the intern and the host ranch provides room and board.
“We basically get free help,” said Carey.
Colliander is looking to a career as a game warden, perhaps working for one of the major state or federal agencies — Bureau of Land Management, the U.S Forest Service or the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
He’s attracted to working outdoors and the variety that it provides.
“You never know what you’re doing tomorrow, more or less,” he said.
Barta said the program is looking for more host ranches west of Bozeman, as most tend to be located in the eastern part of the state.
It’s only a two-week commitment on the part of the host ranch, she said, adding that the X-C was the westernmost ranch this year to participate.
Students interested in the program can fill out an application online at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/cardd/rangeland-resource-program.
The application is due Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.