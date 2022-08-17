Camp Fire Survivor Resource Center

Left, a sign for the Camp Fire Survivor Resource Center. Right, Dan Efseaff, the Paradise Recreation and Park District manager.

 Andri Tambunan/High Country News

When the Camp Fire raced through Paradise, California, in 2018, the town’s residents were faced with a decision: They could stay in their homes, which might burn to the ground; they could sit in traffic on one of the four clogged evacuation routes in the fire’s path; or they could retreat somewhere that might be protected from the encroaching flames. Around 75 people rushed to the west side of town, where they sought refuge in Bille Park, 56 acres of redwood groves, hiking trails and a playground. They spent hours in the city’s green space, huddled under a large metal picnic pavilion, sheltering from flying embers, but they survived. 

