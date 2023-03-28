Twenty-three posters detailing the recreational activities of Jefferson County’s past are now on display at the Jefferson County Museum, awaiting judgment from community members.
The posters – created by Jefferson High School students in Cody Ottman’s history class – are part of the museum’s annual poster contest and will remain on display through April, according to Museum Co-Director Nancy Scusa.
“We are so proud of the job and the time and effort put into this contest,” Scusa and fellow Co-Director Cheryl Vukasin told The Monitor. “We appreciate the Heritage Center for assisting the students with their projects. We so appreciate Cody Ottman who provides this opportunity and it has created an interest in people who visit the museum.”
Although some aspects of local recreation have changed over the years, students discovered that residents still enjoy many of the same activities.
Sports have been a longstanding tradition in Jefferson County, and several students focused their projects on the origins of such activities. Football, volleyball, basketball and cheerleading each began in the early 1900’s and continue today, alongside other historic past times such as fairs and rodeos.
Another student described Boulder’s historic fourth of July celebrations, which kicked-off in the early hours of the morning with a parade and lasted late into the evening with a firework display.
Though many activities seemed familiar, Scusa and Vukasin said visitors have been surprised to learn that skiing was also a popular Jefferson County activity.
Vukasin and Scusa have yet to decide when the final day for votes will be, however, they expect the contest to last through April. While all members of the community are invited to vote on the posters, the museum will welcome special judges from Clancy School’s seventh and eighth grade classes – adhering to the co-directors’ community involvement initiative.
Once the votes have been collected, Scusa and Vukasin will announce the contest winners. The first place poster will receive $100, second $75 and third $50.
The Jefferson County Museum is located at 5 North Main Street in Clancy and open Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
