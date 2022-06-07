After a seven-year hiatus, the Montana Artists Refuge has returned to downtown Basin, kicking off last week with a reception at the newly renovated Emmabell, or “E” log cabin, formerly known as the Dyott building.
Artists Renee Westbrook of Portland and Cathryn Mallory of Missoula were the first artists to seek solace at the newly renovated retreat, staying at the E for two weeks each, one on each floor.
Stepping away from her busy life and having the opportunity to pursue art without distraction was a Godsend for Westbrook, she said, and inspiration struck immediately, as she started creating blue-themed fantastical landscapes right away.
“It’s just such a treat to have this place and to be the first ones,” she said. “It’s a little nerve-racking, too, like being the first to test-drive a new car.”
Any nerves Westbrook and Mallory may have had certainly didn’t have any impacts on results, as both got right to work, producing pieces, and producing them quickly.
“We were working 10-hour days and really cranked,” Westbrook said.
Westbrook didn’t want to take anything for granted. She knows how precious time is, and how hard it is to get away without any distractions. She’d taken the trek to Basin before and stayed at the refuge 23 years ago, but it was harder to get a lot of work done then, as her daughter Annabelle was with her.
“She was only a few years old, so it was hard to get into a rhythm,” Westbrook said. “This was an entirely different experience. I could just be here, respond to place and work, work, work.”
Mallory had a similar experience, thriving in the creative energy of the E. She got right to it, putting together meditative pieces influenced by sculpture, wall relief and fiber arts. Her work, she said, often makes the viewer wonder.
“I like to transform material so you’re not really sure what it is,” she said.
Although Mallory said the work was laborious and time-consuming, she said it was also a pleasure to collaborate and share feedback with Westbrook, her friend for 30 years.
“It was special,” Westbrook concurred. “We both needed this badly. It was a great way to shake off so much of what we’d been through these last few years and focus solely on art.”
Co-founded by Nancy Owens, MJ Williams, Nan Parsons, Joy Lewis and others in 1993, the Montana Artists Refuge has attracted artists of all kinds from throughout the United States and Europe, including internationally published authors, Guggenheim fellows and widely acclaimed musicians. The goal, Williams said, is to “build a wider, diversified artists community,” and the refuge appears to have done so by showcasing creative projects such as belly dancing shows, puppet shows, techno pow-wows, house concerts, poetry readings and more.
“We are here to say, ‘welcome,’ open the door and give the artists a space,” said Parsons. “We let the artists themselves take it from there.”
“People love coming here to create,” added Williams. “Time away from your own environment is invaluable…and the personal exchange is everything.”
The three women have loved working together and with artists from all over. Bryher Herak, along with Williams, are spearheading the new iteration of the residencies while Parsons and Jennifer Thompson are running the gallery. Herak said working as a team is one of the best parts of the project. There is much mutual respect for the artists, and this extends to the artists who sojourn.
“Nan is a critical part of this,”Herak said. “Any time a painter comes to town – or any kind of artist – they want to know Nan Parsons.”
“I’m a good playmate,” Parsons added.
The same goes for MJ Williams, a jazz singer and trombonist known around the region.
Herak, an artist who specializes in glasswork, is also a “good playmate,” however, what she takes the most pride in is hosting.
“She’s a fabulous host,” Williams said. “She’s one of the best party-givers around, which is an essential part of cooperation and collaboration. It’s extremely important.”
There is so much that goes into an operation such as the Montana Artists Refuge, and many in the Basin community have played a part, including Karen Davidson, Jennifer Pryor and Nancy Daniels. Craig French, a local contractor who passed away this spring, was also instrumental at bringing the spaces to life.
“Craig did more genius remodeling and construction in this town than anyone can imagine,” Williams said.
Herak said it’s been excellent seeing the community continue to rally behind the efforts.
“I don’t think there’s anybody who dislikes having art in town,” she said.
“They haven’t said so, at least,” Parsons added.
Sidebar
Montana Arts Refuge Gallery Now Open
In addition to Westbrook and Mallory’s showcase at the “E,” Parsons also had artists Jennifer Reifsneider of Missoula and Heidi Marie Faessel of Whitefish displayed at her Refuge Gallery down the street in what used to be the Hewitt building.
The show, “Intertwined: fiber, process, dialog,” features a unique contrast, as Faessel’s diagrammatic sculptures focus more on mass and volume while Reifsneider’s abstract, gestural paintings and fiber-based sculptures are more cerebral.
“Both works are scientifically and philosophically minded,” Parsons said. “I think it’s a great show, and it’s been delightful to host again. What excites me the most about reopening is meeting a couple artists whose work I really admire.”
“Intertwined” is the first of many exhibits Parsons plans to host. It will be up until Saturday, June 25. There will be a reception that day from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring live music and talks from the artists. The gallery is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on the gallery or the refuge go to www.montanaartistrefuge.com.
