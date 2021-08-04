Many people don’t realize that there are two native Maple trees in Montana. These two may be the hardiest Maples in the world. One is the Acer negundo, “Sensation” Maple, a rare variety of one found growing in the wild in Idaho many years ago. The other is the Acer glabrum, commonly called a Rocky Mountain Maple.
Acer negundo, “Sensation” Maple is the best known plant discovery of Warren Carnefix, an Idaho plantsman and nurseryman. It is a great, drought-tolerant Zone 2 -3 tree, and since it is grafted and male, it does not attract bugs and won’t produce seed.
Unlike a regular Acer negundo that turns just yellow-brown, this rare find can turn pinkish in the summer before turning a bright red-orange in the fall. It has a more controlled uniform growth than its Idaho forbear – but it is just as hardy: This tree can survive on less then 9” of annual moisture after it is established. It withstands horrid wind and takes -55 F temps. Native ones in eastern Montana are living in very harsh conditions with extremely alkaline 9 to 10 ph soil. It makes a great tree for planting next to a roadway where winter snow containing salt is spread by highway plows and gets piled up near them.
There are several excellent “Sensation” specimens of in the Boulder, MT area. We’ve sold more than 10,000 of these.
The Acer glabrum, or Rocky Mountain Maple, Montana’s other native Maple, is rated Zone 2. It’s a deciduous shrub, small dwarf tree or clump that can grow up to 24 feet. It is very ornamental: young stems are red, and the fruit is tinged red, as well; yellow is the norm in fall, with a rare few producing bright red/orange color foliage.
This great tree grows in heavy shade or full sun. It likes moist soil and will grow in very wet areas and creek banks. It will also grow in very dry soils but not as vigorously. Many are seen in very high elevations, even slightly above 9,000’.
In addition to these two, other Maples will grow very well in Montana. Don’t go by a zone rating when choosing any tree or plant. Some Maples grow in areas that get to -55 F but they will not survive in our high-alkaline soil. Some also need very high humidity and will not survive in our semi-arid region, no matter how much you water them.
Here is a list of Maples that do very well in our area:
Acer ginnala, commonly called Amur Maple. There are more than seven varieties of these.
Acer platanoides, Norway Maple
Acer platanoides, ‘Prairie Splendor’
Acer rubrum ‘Autumn Spire’
Acer rubrum, ‘Bailcraig’, Scarlet Jewell
Acer saccharinum ‘Silver Cloud™
Acer saccharum ‘Jefcan’, Unity® Maple. This is the only Sugar Maple that does well in our region.
Acer tataricum “Gar Ann”, Hot Wings® Maple
Richard Krott is co-founder of Tizer Botanical Gardens & Arboretum
