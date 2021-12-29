We lost our mom around Christmas in 2019, and our dad not too long after at Christmas in 2020. Those who know us know how much family means to us, which was reflected in their obituaries:
[Luke] was the first to invite a new person in town over to dinner, take food to a grieving family, and visit the housebound. She would open her home and dinner table to strangers and community alike. Always greeting people with a strong bear hug and warm fresh baked bread. Where there was room at the table for 11, she always made room for more. These gifts serve as a memory to many of the LeMieux kids’ friends and relatives. She was a second mother and mentor to many. She poured her love not only into her children, but into the hearts of all. She changed people’s lives. Her strong faith in God, love, kindness, and acts of service are her legacy…
Some of our favorite thoughts of Dad: Making his famous fudge “failures,” French crepes “piggy wiggies,” peanut butter frosting, pies, and Dutch oven cooking in the mountains. Dad loved family backpacking and horse pack trips. Family outings would include campouts, museum visits, roadside geology lessons, family sing-alongs, and our treasured trips to Alaska. He shared his passion for aviation by taking us to many airshows and fly-ins throughout the Pacific Northwest. He was an avid reader; we would often find Dad in a library or bookstore. He lined our home with overflowing bookshelves everywhere. He was a talented pianist, watercolor artist, and writer. Our family’s love of basketball began with our Dad. We will always remember Dad’s game of behind-the-back passes, hook shots, and “North Dakota” free-throws…
Luke and Allen shared an eternal love that was beyond measure... To be in the presence of Luke and Allen was to experience love itself.
This Christmas we reflect with love, remembrance, and so much gratitude for the gift they were to us. And we extend our gratitude to the Boulder community for how much you all meant to our parents. In many ways they thought of the Boulder community as family as well. They truly loved Boulder and spent their lives engaged and active in the community. The believed in faith, family, and friendship and made so many truly meaningful friendships (both new and old) in Boulder.
Our wish is that when you remember them you will think of friendship, community, and love; as they so loved Boulder and all of you. Best wishes this holiday season.
The LeMieux Crew
