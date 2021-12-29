By LISA BARKER and Ellen Harne
Our brother Stephen was the fifth of nine Streib children — and he exhibited some (but not all) of the traits common to a middle child. Most times, he tried to keep the peace between siblings, which was not easy when dealing with eight different personalities! He was firm (some would say stubborn) in his beliefs about how some things should be and was not afraid to express those.
Several times a day, you could see Stephen walking down Boulder’s Main Street to check on his liquor store or to take the dog of our dad, Jim Streib, for a walk. He was not content to sit idle for long, instead spending his spare time playing cribbage with another sibling, being puzzled over a puzzle, or visiting his son, Robert, and his grandchildren.
Stephen looked for and found the good in everyone. He had an easy-going, softspoken way that drew people to him. He was always willing to give folks a chance and would go out of his way to help in any way he could. He made many friends along his journey through life, and all friends, from childhood to new, were equally important to him.
He was quick to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He turned his childhood love of rodeo into serving on the Boulder Rodeo board for many years. He looked forward to helping area ranchers with branding or loading each year, and he thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to share a meal with them. He talked often of herding cattle with Glenn Kyler and helping with chores at the Kyler ranch.
Family was always important to Stephen. After our mom, Jackie Streib, passed, Stephen was a godsend to our dad. He made sure to check on Dad first thing in the morning, every night around dinner time, and again before the lights went out for the night. He cooked dinner for Dad several nights a week, and he especially loved sharing dinners with Dad and talking about the old days in Boulder and Basin. He did whatever he could to make sure our dad was well cared for, that his pets got lots of attention, and that needed chores around the house were done.
Stephen was a loving son, a kind and caring brother, a source of unconditional love to his son and grandchildren, and a fun-loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He was a blessing to our family, and we will miss him and his ever-present smile forever.
