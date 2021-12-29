Susan was not born in Montana, but she surely did love this beautiful state. As she looked upon the beauty created by God around Boulder, she would smile and shout out, “And I get to live here!”.
She loved life and she loved Jesus. His light shined brightly through her. She was a caring and loving woman and during the time she worked at Youth Dynamics, she strived to make a positive difference in the lives of those teens.
She loved animals and had a special fondness for the American eagle. Susan was fearless, which could explain her love for these magnificent birds. As she struggled through 2021 with significant health issues, she fought a strong fight and remained hopeful in her faith to the end.
During the years Susan lived here in Boulder she cultivated friendships with many people who she held very dear to her heart. She frequently visited with precious friends and will be dearly missed by them. She also provided house sitting and pet care for many in the community and will be greatly missed by those pet owners, and their pets. Bella was her very special four-legged friend.
The following was her motto:
If God brings you to it.
He will bring you through it.
Happy moments, praise God.
Difficult moments, seek God.
Quiet moments, worship God.
Painful moments, seek God.
Every moment, thank God.
Susan knew Jesus as her Lord and she believed the Bible to be God’s love letter to her and to all He created. We who knew and loved Susan have God’s peace knowing that she is in heaven where there she is no longer sick or in pain. “He will wipe every tear from their eyes and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” (Revelation 21:4) Amen.
So long for now, until we meet again, my sweet friend, my sister in Christ.
Jean Moran
My sister, my best friend, my confidant! Susan’s strength throughout her life on earth never ceased to amaze me. She overcame many obstacles, and since coming to Christ many years ago, those obstacles seemed easier to prevail over.
Susan was a loving, caring, smart, funny gal. She was beyond independent. She had strength and determination to always be the best that she could be. Her love for family, friends and, of course animals, will always be on our hearts.
I lost my best friend in August, but knowing that Jesus reached out and took her hand was very comforting to us all. Susan was a member of the Life Church in Boulder and we would talk endlessly about the sermons or someone that might need prayer. This past year has been tough on many; but be comforted and let us not lose faith. We must remember that the enemy was defeated one more time by Susan’s faith in God.
I can’t really put into words how much Susan is missed. I miss our daily phone calls beyond measure! But when going through her things I found the following in her handwriting.
It’s called Ascension
And if I go, while you’re still here…
Know that I live on, vibrating to a different measure,
Behind a thin veil you cannot see through.
You will not see me, so you must have faith.
I wait for the time when we can soar together again.
Both aware of each other.
Until then, live your life to its fullest.
And, when you need me, just whisper my name.
In your heart… I will be there.
Sharon Crockett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.