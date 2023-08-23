On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Longhorn Band will continue the annual tradition that is the Jefferson County Fair Barn Dance, a custom that goes back longer than the fair itself, which was established in 1984.
“There has always been a barn dance,” said Ellen Rae Thiel of the Boulder Heritage Center. “I remember them well. They were popular. So were the square dances in the red barn.”
Longtime Boulder resident and musician Gary Craft remembers the early days fondly. Before barn dances were part of the fair they were community dances, usually involving a potluck. One community dance Craft remembers the most was close to the Whitehall-Cardwell T off Highway 69.
But Craft’s favorite dances were the “hootenannies” put on by the Montana Fiddlers Association. Craft’s father, Harold, was one of 25 fiddlers performing at these events (which usually had about the same number of guitar players).
“Those evenings were a whole lot of fun,” Craft said. “The hootenannies would go from 6 p.m. to midnight. It was always incredible to me how many people stayed on the dance floor the whole night.”
Back then the music was all about dancing, Craft said, adding that Harold’s band, the Local Yocals, always kept the crowd moving, be it the two-step, the jitterbug, the foxtrot or the waltz. Craft said he hopes those in attendance at the barn dance on Aug. 26 wear their dancing shoes and get in on the action, especially considering the white barn has a nice concrete dance floor.
“I love to see people getting into it,” Craft said. “That’s what we’re all here for.”
Clint Rieder, frontman for The Longhorn Band, said he greatly looks forward to performing at the barn dance for a second straight year. The Longhorn Band plays country music – new and old – with a goal to get the crowd dancing all through the night. This goal was accomplished last year, he said, and he hopes for more of the same this time around.
“Last year was great,” Rieder said. “I’d say it exceeded expectations. When it was all said and done we heard it was the best turnout in the event’s history. We hope to have an even better turnout this year.”
The annual barn dance is a coveted gig for Rieder, whose band has played all over southwest Montana, as well as elsewhere in the state and region. But the Jefferson County Fair Barn Dance, he said, has sentimental value.
“I’ve been going to this dance for as long as I can remember - ever since I was a little kid,” said Rieder. “Back then it’s what I looked forward to the most. It’s a family dance. Everyone brings their kids. Being one of those kids who grew up on a ranch here and now playing on the stage, it means everything to me. I’m grateful to be able to provide this kind of entertainment for my hometown.”
Rieder will share the stage on Saturday with Chad Sigafoos on fiddle, Lance Handyside on lead guitar, Dennis Dupre’ on bass and Ron White on drums.
“I am surrounded by some of the best musicians in the business,” he said. “It’s an honor to play with them, and it’s an honor to play the barn dance once again. I’d like to encourage the Boulder community to come out, listen to our group, dance and enjoy being part of this community. That’s what it’s all about.”
Jefferson County Fair Chair Terry Minow said she’s thrilled to have the Longhorn Band back again and is honored to continue the barn dance tradition, one she looks forward to every year.
“A real barn dance is a rare treat these days,” Minow said. “The beautiful barns at the fairgrounds remind us of our rural heritage when a barn was the biggest building around. Dancing the night away to a great live band, grandparents sharing the dance floor with their kids and grandkids, joining generations of Jefferson County families as they two step, line dance and jitterbug their way to a great Saturday night.”
The Barn Dance takes place on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. in the White Barn at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
