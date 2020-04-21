Two bull elk pass through a Boulder Valley yard on April 14. The elk on the right “had recently lost his right antler, so I was hoping his left one would fall off right in front of me on the road,” said photographer Dawn Smartnick, who said she has been following this herd for about five years. “I have pictures of my bachelor herd from last year, and he always seems to be the last to drop!” The next time she saw him, on April 18, he had lost the remaining antler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.