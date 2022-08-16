Jerry Cuttler

Jerry Cuttler at the Free Enterprise Health Mine: “I want to stop the false radiation scare.”

 Charlie Denison/The Monitor

Jerry Cuttler has spent most of his professional life around radiation. As one of Canada’s leading nuclear engineers, he helped build and run multiple nuclear power plants. And in retirement, he has conducted credible research on the effects of low-level radiation in treating chronic disease — most recently focusing on patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.