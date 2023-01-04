ValleysOfJeffCo.jpg

Jefferson County is a land of gulches – though we’ve also got canyons, hollows, and valleys. According to the United States Board of Geographic Names (USBGN), “linear depressions in Earth’s surface that generally slope from one end to the other” are valley features. Within that category of landform are gulches, coulees, draws and many other place name types. Some chunks of earth fit the bill of the USBGN but instead are called the name of the stream that flows within them. In Jefferson County, Willard Creek – in the Elkhorns – is a good example of this.

