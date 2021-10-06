Next week, if the forecast holds, temperatures around here will drop below freezing at night. But that doesn’t mean much to perennials, shrubs and trees: The ground surface usually doesn’t freeze solid this early in the season. At most, it may get a light crust that thaws as soon as the sun comes up.
The soil temperature in the root zone of plants is still above 45 degrees, so roots can still be growing and getting more established even though the plant above ground may look dormant or dead. And they need water. Keeping the soil moist will help plants continue to grow below the surface. No need to water a lot right now, just keep the soil damp.
Some years, the ground may freeze hard before the end of October, but a few times in the past six years it hasn’t frozen until the first of December. If the latter happens, you better pull out a hose or buckets and water your trees and shrubs. Pay attention to what Mother Nature is doing and simply use common sense. But remember that in our poor soil you will almost never over-water anything. So when in doubt, water.
Whenever the forecast indicates a hard freeze, that’s the time to water heavily one final time. After that, there is not much use watering during winter; if the top several inches or more is frozen hard, water will not penetrate.
There are always exceptions, of course. If you live on a southern exposure, especially on a steep south-facing slope, the sun may warm up the ground a bit, especially coarse decomposed granite that may be also be covered with a layer of pine needles. We sometimes see that soil thawing down several inches into the top layer of a root zone. Plants in that situation could benefit from some watering in winter, especially conifers.
Most of what people refer to as winter kill is due to improper watering in the late fall. Folks may have watered too much in late summer and early fall, which pushes new growth too late. That new growth will die because it doesn’t have time to go dormant before the first real cold snap. Or, they may not have watered enough after the plants dropped their leaves and before the ground froze. Those plants may die from drought.
Pruning
Another very important fall tip concerns pruning shrubs and trees. Most flowering shrubs set their buds in spring or summer, immediately after they are done blooming. Lilacs are a good example. If you prune flowering shrubs in the fall, you will be cutting off next spring’s buds.
If you want or need to prune a flowering shrub you need to do it within a couple of weeks after it is done blooming. In three or four weeks it will begin to form next year’s flower buds. And never prune a maple, birch or elm in the fall. Only prune those in mid-summer when they are in full leaf, otherwise they will bleed profusely.
Those buds you see in the winter were actually there in the fall, and many new buds on trees were formed right after they dropped their fall foliage. Warm winter days do not form new buds and rarely do they open buds. Bud swelling is mostly controlled when the daylight hours get longer, and not so much by temperature. The ground is pretty much frozen solid, and the plant will not break dormancy with just a few warm winter days.
If you have hardy plants for our region, don't worry. Most bud damage comes in late spring, after the buds begin to swell. That can kill some buds, but even then they usually will bud out a second time on most plants and be just fine.
Richard Krott is co-founder of the Tizer Botanic Gardens & Arboretum in Jefferson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.