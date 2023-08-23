The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo has been coined “A Fair of the Heart,” and that heart is more than just a celebratory weekend in a small Montana town. It is the beating heart that keeps a community alive; not through games or junk food or even buckles (although those are all good things). No, “A Fair of the Heart” beats with tradition, friendship and family. Perhaps nothing embodies this more than the In-County rodeo.
On Thursday Aug. 24, the Jefferson County Fairgrounds will welcome some of the toughest cowboys and cowgirls that our community has to offer for a display of the wild west spirit that inspires a person to hop on the back of an animal and refuse to let go.
Jefferson County Rodeo Association President Brady Nordahl is amazed by the talent and the camaraderie at the In-County Rodeo each year.
“It reaffirms community relationships through a free event that everyone can enjoy,” Nordahl said. “It’s for locals – a break for ranchers that work 24/7.”
Participants compete for pride, prizes and passion, but for most, the rodeo is a representation of the life they live and those that saddled up before them.
Chase Holt of Whitehall has won the All-Around Cowboy buckle more than a few times. Although, Holt is not the first in his family to bring home the stylish trophy. Both of his parents collected their fair share of buckles – and his girlfriend, Amber Amsbaugh was the top cowgirl in 2022.
While friendly competition would make a good story, Holt places his emphasis elsewhere.
“It’s always fun to win,” said Holt, “ but it’s just nice to see all the locals. It keeps a lot of these small towns alive and it’s nice that everyone shows up when they do.”
Another multi-title holder, Cassidy Parsons sees something deeper in the event. Parsons told The Monitor that the rodeo is about finding something she once thought was lost.
“I think these last couple of years I’ve been really working on getting into the arena with my kids and understanding the enjoyment in it.”
After years of competing in rodeo to put herself through college, rodeo had lost its sheen in Parsons’s eyes, but passing the tradition on to her children has reminded her of what roping and riding can be when seen through the right lens.
In 2021 Parsons was crowned All-Around Cowgirl the same year her daughter Charley claimed the kids’ rodeo buckle – an experience Parsons described as, “One of the coolest moments of my life.”
Parsons is not alone in this thrill. Brady Nordahl and Ashley McCauley have also made winning a multi-generational affair, claiming titles alongside their kids.
That’s what makes the in-county rodeo special. For many it’s become a legacy that forms undeniable bonds between neighbors, families and eventually an entire county. “A Fair of the Heart” is more than a moniker – it’s a time-tested tradition, lifestyle and inheritance.
