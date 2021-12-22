Clancy School students raised $1,727 for the Denton Fire Relief Fund in support of those affected by last month’s fire in Denton, MT. For every dollar donated, students got one vote for a teacher or administrator to get a pie in the face. Superintendent Dave Selvig (pictured, with Cami Robson) received 974 votes; Math and languages teacher Anthony Connole was second with 452 votes.
