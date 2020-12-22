Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. High 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.