Homecoming is a staple of the high school experience, and at Jefferson High School it is no different.
JHS kicked off its homecoming festivities on Friday, Sept. 16 by getting the school ready for “Spirit Week.” The school divided up its hallways for each of the classes to decorate and personalize for the upcoming week, as well as a competition of which class can do it best. This year the junior class won the hallway decorating contest. Not only did the juniors win the hallway contest, but their parade float, “Juniors in the Jungle,” also took first place.
To kick off homecoming it is tradition for the senior class to make their way up the “J” on the hill and change the year. But due to the weather on Sept. 16, this activity was postponed. However, this didn’t stop the seniors from joining in on all the activities and making the most of their senior homecoming.
Besides the decorating of hallways and floats, homecoming week is filled with numerous activities that get everyone involved. Each year for homecoming week, themes get set for each day. This year’s themes consisted of the following: Adam Sandler Day, Red, White and Blue Day, County vs. Country Club Day, and, of course, Spirit Day. The themes change each year, and this year they had quite a success.
Not only do the spirit days allow the kids to have fun together and interact more with fellow students they might not normally see, there are also Macho Volleyball and Powder Puff Football games. These activities are fun not only for those who play in them but they also add an extra event for fellow students to observe. The coaches and officials for these games are chosen JHS’s pool of athletes in all respective sports, leading to a volleyball player taking on the challenge of leading a team of boys, and the football players getting to coach their own teams.
On Thursday morning the JHS Squad put on a show of games and cheers for JHS and Boulder Elementary students. Allowing the younger students to be involved adds an extra sense of community to the week.
To wrap up the homecoming festivities, on Friday morning the JHS band, cheerleaders, and a variety of floats made their way down Main Street with each class and club showing off not only their float building skills but also the homecoming royalty court. Each class has one boy and one girl as their royalty, with the exception of the senior class, which has four boys and four girls. It is from this pool of seniors that the king and queen are chosen. The king and queen are voted for by the whole school, with everyone having an opportunity to cast their vote and get involved in the tradition. This year Caleb Smartnick and Emma McCauley were crowned at the football game Friday evening.
And the final event of the homecoming week was the homecoming dance that was hosted by the cheer squad on Saturday evening at JHS. The dance, although smaller than dances such as prom, still had an electric energy from the students who were enjoying the last bit of the fun times before school starts as normal on the following Monday.
And, although the week went by far too fast for many of the students, Homecoming 2022 created a slew of photos, memories and good times.
