Headwaters Country Jam will return to southern Jefferson County for a three-day music festival with more than 20 country music artists on the Aug. 18-20 bill.
The festival line-up includes many notable performers such as HARDY, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Chris Janson and Lee Brice. Joining them on stage are several up-and-coming stars such as Kameron Marlowe, the Red Clay Strays and Ian Munsick.
Munsick, a Wyoming native, was scheduled to perform at the 2021 Headwaters Country Jam; however, he withdrew after a member of his road team tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the tough decision to cancel our appearances at Headwaters Country Jam [Aug. 19-21, 2021],” Munsick wrote in an Aug. 18, 2021 Instagram post. “There is nothing in this world that could keep me away from the stage other than your and our safety. … Go have yourself a Mountain Time and drink a cold beer for the IM team.”
On Thursday, Munsick will perform on the Headwaters Country Jam main stage at 6 p.m.
Munsick’s performance follows the Aug. 5 release of his most recent single, “More than Me.”
Before Munsick takes the stage, the Red Clay Strays – a group from Mobile, Alabama – will make its first Headwaters Country Jam appearance. The group will perform songs from its debut album “Moment of Truth” which was released on April 29.
“The Red Clay Strays … have caught fire and there is no stopping this one,” Cody Payne, the group’s agent and manager, told The Monitor. “I could go on for days but simply put, music lovers are falling in love with the band by the droves and our industry seems [to be] catching on quick too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.