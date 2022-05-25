Will Dietz, an 18-year-old Helena native, recently achieved the Eagle Scout award. The Eagle Scout award, or rank, is the highest, most respected rank a Boy Scout can obtain. To reach this honor, you must participate in the Boy Scouts of America for years and rise from early ranks to eventually reach the rank of Eagle through completing successive skills, leadership and personal development requirements.
The process takes persistent dedication for a number of years. Will started his Boy Scout journey in the first grade as a Tiger Scout, the beginning rank of Cub Scouts.
“I overall enjoyed the outdoor part of it,” Will said. “I think my parents suggested it to me,” he explained about first joining, crediting his parents for sparking his interest in the subject.
While he was a Life Scout, the rank below Eagle, Will had to plan, fundraise for, lead and execute a community service project, known as an “Eagle Project,” to reach the next rank.
He wanted to do something a little different than the usual outdoor improvement. Will’s plan was to construct and display 272 KIA (killed in action) flags at the Resurrection Cemetery in Helena. The project took about three months, running from the tail end of 2021 into 2022.
“This project idea was just really unique and I've never heard of one quite like it,” he said.
The flags represented the 272 Montana-born service members who died in the Vietnam War. Will needed to fundraise approximately $1,500 for materials. In addition, he raised a few hundred dollars over his needed amount. Three Brothers Plumbing and Heating donated sanded PVC pipe, which, with the help of the community and fellow scouts, Will then turned into 7.5-foot poles. They then affixed the KIA flags and zip-tied them to the fence around the Resurrection Cemetery.
“In this way we remember and we show them that their service to us is not forgotten,” Will stated.
Over his years in Scouting, Will did what few Scouts do. Only about 8% of Boy Scouts attain the rank of Eagle Scout.
“There's no easy way. You have to do it for a long time, have a lot of dedication,” he said.
Will aged out of Scouting at 18. His name now rests with those who reached the highest awarded rank a Scout can earn, alongside such American luminaries as astronaut Neil Armstrong, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and software mogul Bill Gates (no relation to Robert Gates).
Will relates his enjoyment for the Scouts with his enjoyment for the outdoors.
Growing up in Montana, Will’s hobbies consisted of outside activities such as skiing, fishing and hiking. “I love Montana,” he said.
Being born and raised in Helena, Will stated that there’s “nowhere else” he'd rather grow up. He attended St. Andrews School for the first half of his high school career. It was only after Will’s sophomore year that he transferred to Jefferson High School.
A constant hobby of Will’s has always been sports. During his school time at St. Andrews, Will played one year of varsity soccer, followed by one year of varsity basketball. Moving into Will’s time at Jefferson, he participated in track and field his junior year, and later was a varsity basketball manager his senior year.
As his high school career is came to an end, Will seemed to have a definitive plan set out in front of him. After graduating from JHS, Will plans to do a “3-3” program that consists of attending Carroll College for three years studying pre-law, followed by attending another three-year term at the University of Montana’s law school.
Comparing his two different high school careers, Will said his time at Jefferson was the best: “Definitely Jefferson. It's a lot of fun here.”
He particularly enjoyed the small-school aspect of JHS because “you get to know everyone,” he explained. But, he said, the small-school aspect can sometimes be a “double-edged sword.” Despite certain dislikes and only being here for half of high school, Will said that his time at Jefferson High School has given him countless memories and has been an overall positive experience.
Asked if his time at Jefferson was memorable, he pondered the question.
“Memorable,” he said, “would be an understatement.”
