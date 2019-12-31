“Jerry Lee,” as he was known, was born in Butte to Earl and Mary Frank. He attended schools in Butte, Basin, and Boulder. He lived briefly in both Oklahoma and Washington, but he spent the majority of his life in his beloved Montana. He worked as a miner and laborer before moving to Great Falls where he worked for the school district as a crossing guard. However, some of his fondest memories were of his time spent in West Yellowstone and the many friends he made there. He is most remembered by them for his generosity, kindness, and gentleness.
* * *
Gerald Frank was a very helpful person in that he would help you in any way that he could. He would often give of himself when he should have thought of himself first. Once, we were going on a trip. I had pulled up to the gas pump to fill up with gas. When I went inside to pay for the gas, the lady behind the counter said, “It’s free.” I kind of argued with her, saying that gas is not free. It turned out that Jerry Lee had paid for the gas.
Jerry would always remember a person on their birthday and at Christmas. He was good at giving nice gifts such as tickets to concert venues. He really enjoyed being a crossing guard for the Great Falls school district. He would say he liked the kids, but didn’t care for the parents too much as they, in their vehicles, would not come to a complete stop.
Arthur Osterholm
* * *
Remembering Jerry Lee and:
…playing two-on-two basketball on a six-foot, homemade hoop attached to the neighbors’ shed with a mini-basketball: pushing, shoving, knocking each other to the ground and laughing ‘til we had tears in our eyes.
…camping with Bob at Cliff Lake: Sitting around the campfire, baring our souls to each other.
…canoeing the Missouri with Ron in an old canoe that barely kept us afloat; each stop was a trial by soaking, but we made it – relatively dry.
…Joe and I joining Jerry Lee for the weekend in West Yellowstone and renting sleds and riding to the top of Two Top (I believe one of Jerry Lee’s fondest memories).
…winter camping with Steve, and Jerry Lee’s boots burned by the fire. It wasn’t funny but we laughed anyway; what else could we do?
…“Spring Break” rides with Rich, Bill and others to see if we could be the first to cross from Saul Haggerty to Uncle Sam – an all-day adventure that was usually successful.
…pouring a slab in our basement with Kay, Karen, and Wayne. Every project needs a foreman and Jerry Lee stepped up and did an outstanding job!
…he and his mom, Mary, and brother, Earl, watching our boys (as they often did) and telling them beef tongue was what’s for dinner. They, of course, were informed that, “Mom said we didn’t have to eat anything that came out of a cow’s mouth!”
…having he and Art over for meals and listening to the two of them razzing each other; knowing that they loved one another as brothers.
…his smile, his kindness and generosity, his sincerity.
…feeling blessed that we called each other friend.
Terry Heaton
* * *
I was a small child when I met Jerry Lee Frank. He lived in Basin with his mother, Mary. Mary babysat my sisters and I when we were little. Jerry Lee visited us at our home often for barbecues. We were very close. He’d give me a dollar every time he came over, and every time I’d run to him and sit on his lap and ask to see his tattoos. Their names were Stoney and Mooney.
He babysat us a few times when my parents were out of town. His favorite food was t-bone steak, but he also liked cherry peppers. I would make him corn dogs and cry when he had to leave. He told me he’d buy my first tattoo when I turned 16.
He moved to Yellowstone and later on to Great Falls. I called him yearly to chat with him. He became sick with cancer and still had a great attitude about it. “ I’m gonna beat it” he said last December 25th. Five days later he died. I’ll never forget him.
Sydnee Powley
