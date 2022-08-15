The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, A Fair of the Heart, kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. Held at the Jefferson County Recreation Park one-half mile south of Boulder, the fair and rodeo is affordable fun for the whole family. There is free admission to the grounds with a $2 per car parking fee Friday and Saturday.
Entertainment includes displays and exhibits along with a carousel, inflatable games, acrobats, 4-H animals, a baked goods auction, and other friendly competitions. Food trucks include those selling Mex Tex, barbecue, homemade ice cream, cotton candy and shaved ice. Saturday and Sunday morning breakfasts will be served up at the rodeo concession stand.
The Jefferson County Rodeo Association sponsors the free In-County Rodeo on Thursday. Friday features the kids’ horse show and rodeo, kids’ parade in Boulder, and NRA Jefferson County Rodeo. Saturday’s events include the rodeo parade on main street, and another exciting Jefferson County NRA Rodeo. Calf dressing and the Wild Ride are special rodeo events, sure to put a smile on every face.
Saturday, Aug. 27, Nightcrawlers and Lance Handyside play live music at the gazebo. During Saturday’s beef barbecue put on by Jefferson High Music Department, Rich Matoon and his one-man band play in the white barn.
The Longhorn Band plays for the fair’s real barn dance on Saturday night. Boulder’s own Clint Reider and his band serve up a lively mixture of new and classic country and rock. This family-friendly, alcohol free event costs just $2, and is reminiscent of multi-generational country dances of the past. Dancing the night away in the huge white barn is an experience you’re sure not to forget.
Sunday morning, Aug. 28, is a great day for kids with a kids’ stick horse rodeo and free kids’ hunt in the hay with prizes donated by the See N Save Thrift Store. Person Puppets presents a classic puppet show guaranteed to delight all ages. John Montoya plays live music at the gazebo to close-up another Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo weekend.
