210901 PHOTO Fair and Rodeo JOSH -16.jpg

Olivia Leninger, 13, shows off her trick riding skills during a break from competition at the Northern Rodeo Association rodeo in 2021.

 (Joshua Murdock/The Monitor)

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, A Fair of the Heart, kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. Held at the Jefferson County Recreation Park one-half mile south of Boulder, the fair and rodeo is affordable fun for the whole family. There is free admission to the grounds with a $2 per car parking fee Friday and Saturday.

