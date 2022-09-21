On Sept. 11, The River opened and closed its doors for the last time. Although the Boulder restaurant selection is down to five (Mountain Good, Elkhorn Bistro, Windsor Bar, Dave’s 32-oz and Maddog Pizza), the community has stepped up to fill the social void left in The River’s absence.
Only three days after The River closed, Dave’s 32-oz hosted its first ever bingo night, and owner Dave Schell said the event had an “awesome turn-out.”
“We’re gonna continue to run it the same way Greg [Hughes] did,” Schell told The Monitor. Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dave’s 32-oz will host the family-friendly event. Following the traditional family night, from 8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dave’s plans to add an adult night where folks can play for real money.
Not only did The River host a well-loved community event, but it also provided high schoolers – and other members of the community – with another lunch option.
“Also to help out with the absence of The River closing for lunches, we are offering a slice of pizza and a Pepsi product to go,” Schell said. “Quantities are limited, but we’ll [adjust] as we learn.”
Other lunchtime options include “cheese sticks” at the Sweet Spot and regular lunch items at the Mountain Good and the Elkhorn Bistro. Mountain Good and the Bistro close at 2:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
For many Boulder residents and visitors, The River provided more than just food; It served pizza, sandwich and ice cream with memorable moments on the side.
Following news of The River’s closure, former patrons shared their condolences and memories on a Boulder Monitor Facebook post.
“Thanks Greg [Hughes] for the wonderful food,” wrote Mike Gilles.
“So many good times and memories,” echoed Carole Wortman.
Cheryl Haasakker and RaeAnn Nichole both expressed their thanks for The River’s impact on the community. “Thanks Greg [Hughes] for all you have done for our community and giving us a family, fun, friendly place to eat and hang out,” Haasakker commented. Haasakker wrote on a later post that she hoped Boulder would continue to have a family friendly place to “eat and enjoy visiting with family and friends.”
The River was also several community members’ first jobs.
“Thanks for giving me my first real job! Taught me a lot, and the meaning of earning a dollar,” Chantel Lyon wrote on the Monitor Facebook post, adding that Hughes’ many pranks during her employment may have shaved a few years off her life.
Myself, I remember visiting The River during a family weekend vacation likely around the time it first opened. I remember it was full of families, and the sight of peanut shells scattered around the room was fascinating to me.
More recently, The River has been the source of last-minute ice cream runs and stereotypical movie and pizza nights with my sister.
Like myself and many others, Lynnette Fountain also chimed in with a sentiment it appears a majority of locals can relate to when she said of Greg Hughes and The River: “Gonna miss you like crazy.”
