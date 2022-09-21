DavesBingo_CHARLIEjpg.jpg

Dave’s 32-oz is hosting Bingo on Wednesday nights, a weekly event at The River that gained a loyal following (Charlie Denison/The Monitor)

On Sept. 11, The River opened and closed its doors for the last time. Although the Boulder restaurant selection is down to five (Mountain Good, Elkhorn Bistro, Windsor Bar, Dave’s 32-oz and Maddog Pizza), the community has stepped up to fill the social void left in The River’s absence.

