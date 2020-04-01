Christie Marks was walking by her barn in Clancy on March 26 when she “heard all sorts of laughing and music.” Pictured are siblings Tanner Marks and Hallie Marks flanked by their cousins Peyton Stearns, far left, and Delaney Stearns on the far right. “They were having their own dance party in the hay loft after taking care of their animals,” she said via Facebook. “If I have to be quarantined, I can’t think of a better place to do it!”