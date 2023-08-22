Few things encapsulate Montana communities like a good ol’ fair and rodeo. Boulder’s busiest weekend is just around the corner, and Jefferson County is set to put an unofficial cap on the summer of 2023 with old favorites and new traditions that are sure to satisfy the whole family.
Fair Board Chair Terry Minow said “It’s an old-fashioned county fair” with “red and white buildings, large expanses of grass and views of the Boulder Valley [that] make for a gorgeous setting for all the fun activities.”
For me, growing up in Jefferson County, the fair represented two things: Back to school and a chance to celebrate the pride that accompanies rocking a 51 license plate (something, sadly, I can no longer claim, although the hometown pride is still there).
There is truly something special about gathering with old friends and sharing a laugh before beating each other mercilessly with inflatable jousting sticks, or growing to enjoy the scent of livestock that blends with arena dust, and learning to appreciate the full weight of eight seconds.
The Jefferson County “Fair of the Heart” is a fusion of good food, great times and the best people. In its 39th year, the event has become a well-established institution in the valley, but organizers are still finding ways to shake things up.
“We have a new portable stage that will feature music and other entertainment all weekend. For example, we have a fire-eater/magician for the first time. We have some new competitions, like team roping in the stick horse rodeo [and] we are excited that the Whitehall Floral Club is putting on a free flower arrangement workshop for kids on Friday,” Minow said.
Boulder will also be introduced to the pink boiler building, which will be open to the community for the first time at the Jefferson County Fair. The new building will be the site of the Connie Smith art exhibit.
However, putting this weekend together is not without challenges, and it takes a village to bring the community event to Boulder every year.
“In terms of volunteers, it takes hundreds of people to put on the fair. The fair board and seven community volunteers work on the fair all year round. It is especially busy for us during the summer when we are working on everything from advertising to volunteers and judges, entertainment and the fair book,” Minow told The Monitor.
The festivities get an early start on Wednesday, Aug. 23 as 4-H’ers check in before the Big Rock Barrel Race.
On Thursday, spectators will watch as those same 4-H participants show off their livestock in a demonstration that honors the hard work and dedication that culminates on the biggest stage in Jefferson County.
“We are so excited that the number of 4-H participants continues to grow. We have great leaders and wonderful kids who are bringing animals and other exhibits. 4-H is a fabulous program that develops leadership and skills that people will use their whole lives,” said Minow.
Thursday, Aug. 24 is also the day of the “Big Deal In-County Rodeo,” which begins at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Rodeo Arena. This event is open to all Jefferson County residents and former contestants alike.
Friday, Aug. 25 is when the fair will really get going with a full slate of entertainment, food and fun – beginning with the little cowboys and cowgirls. The morning will be packed with activities such as the kids’ horse show, parade and rodeo.
As the afternoon heats up, so too will the festivities. Several attractions will provide entertainment, including the Connie Smith art exhibit and live music performed by Tanner Laws at the gazebo. The evening will conclude with the professional rodeo at 6 p.m. featuring a new event – Mutton busting (sheep riding).
Jefferson County Rodeo Association President Brady Nordahl, said of the fair, “It still has a small-town rodeo feel that doesn’t compare to Bozeman or Helena rodeos. It is a small location where you can see all fair and rodeo things in one place.”
The fun continues on Saturday with several draws such as the community library Story Walk, a magic show and the rodeo parade at noon. Later, fairgoers can enjoy a barbecue provided by the JHS music department, live music, Irish dancers and another round of rodeo.
If that’s not enough, the celebration keeps going into Sunday, Aug. 27 with an all-time favorite event – the stick horse rodeo. There will also be live music at the fair following the stick horse action. And downtown, starting at 2 p.m., a street barbecue in honor Connie Smith will commence. This first-ever “Connie Smith Day” is in coordination with the restoration (and unveiling) of Smith’s mural, commissioned by ReImagining Boulder and painted by Rilie Zumbrennen.
Jefferson County’s “Fair of the Heart” board members and volunteers are proud to bring all this and more in a jam-packed weekend that will bring the community together for some good ol’ Montana fun.
