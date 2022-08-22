The 2022 Jefferson County Fair is gratefully dedicated to the memory of David Ramey, life-long Boulder resident and craftsman extraordinaire.
The 2022 Jefferson County Fair is gratefully dedicated to the memory of David Ramey, life-long Boulder resident and craftsman extraordinaire.
Ramey, who passed away earlier this year, was a homebuilder, contractor and Jefferson High School shop teacher. Jefferson County Fair Board member Marilyn McCauley explains why she nominated him to be honored by the Jefferson County Fair Board.
“When we got the OK to build Volunteer Hall, the bids all came in way over budget. Dave worked with us to figure out what we could afford. We wouldn’t have a Volunteer Hall if it wasn’t for him. He did a great job building it with great attention to every detail. It is a valuable community center now, used for everything from meetings, quilting bees, wedding and funerals, and of course, the fair. We will be forever grateful for his good work.”
McCauley went on to add: “When Dave was the shop teacher at the high school, he used materials purchased by the fair board and mentored his students as they built benches and displays for the fair.”
Dave Ramey’s exemplary work is emblematic of that of the many individuals and businesses who contribute their support and talent to the Jefferson County Fair and fairgrounds.
