Look to the left, or to the right, depending on your direction driving along I-15 south of Boulder.
Up on the hill is what looks like a tiny gas station from another era — the 1940s, 50s, perhaps?
There are two “Frontier Gas” pumps and a couple of buildings flanking the station, one with an older “Pennzoil” sign.
It’s Depot HIll Gas, but no, it’s not a real gas station.
The group of buildings are part of Todd and Sheri Sullivan’s ongoing efforts to preserve a bit of Boulder history through a growing collection of items nestled in a vintage setting.
The Sullivans bought the six acre property a few years ago. Todd wanted to create a replica of an old store and use the property and buildings to display his collection that includes an early 1900s Majestic wood stove and branding iron from the Kyler Ranch, an old Model T from the Jim Stout estate, a mining truck from the Comet Ranch and a old highway sign for the Diamond S ranch — now called the Boulder Hot Springs — just to name a few.
“There’s a lot of history in Boulder,” said Todd.
Although the Sullivans currently live in Helena, the family once lived in Boulder for 17 years.
While they spend weekends and their spare time at Depot Hill Gas, which is really a small dwelling for the family to stay, the Sullivans are planning to build a house alongside the replica gas station and outbuildings.
“We’re coming back,” said Sheri.
Although just a replica, Depot Hill Gas attracts a lot of attention, said Sheri.
She recounted a group of vintage motorcyclists who stopped along I-15 for photos, as well as a group of antique car owners.
“It’s a fun place,” said Sheri.
The Sullivans and their friends like to hang out in the three-sided building to the right of the gas station, which was made out of old oak pens.
The buildings, to include what Sheri describes as her “she shed” up on the hill above the complex, were constructed by a crew of Amish builders from Toston.
Sheri said the Amish sent out a crew of workers and they were able to finish the exterior of the Depot Hill Gas building in a week. The Sullivans finished the interior.
This fall, the Amish will return to build the exterior of what the Sullivans hope to be their permanent home.
“Their workmanship is unbelievable,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Sullivans are adding more vintage touches - a window from an old jeep will get a new life as the same at the three-sided building. The couple will also install a vintage driveway signal out to the Frontier Gas pumps. For those old enough to remember genuine service stations, the bell rang when the car drove over it, alerting the attendant that he or she had a customer.
“We’re trying to preserve things,” said Sheri.
