Tom Dawson sat in a lawn chair late Sunday morning, his cowboy hat shading him from the sun. There was a surprising cool breeze, which was welcome to all at the Jefferson County Fair.
It’d been a big weekend for Tom, as he and his wife, Maureen, were honored as Jefferson County Rodeo Association grand marshals.
It meant a lot, Tom said, but it’s not something he asked for, or really expected. He’s lived a life of service, something he comes by naturally.
“My father, Nifty, was a postmaster and my mother was a school teacher,” he said.
Tom dedicated himself to a life of law enforcement, serving 24 years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, 16 as sheriff. Maureen worked for the Department of Health and Human Services and also as the Jefferson County Clerk of District Court..
Like his father, Tom also got involved with the rodeo organization, and his son Brian has done the same. Both were saddle bronc riders.
On Sunday, Tom watched another member of his family – his grandson Dillon Dawson – get into the action, competing in the stick-horse rodeo, taking second place. Tom’s daughter, Megan Buckendahl, helped Dillon get squared away, as Dillon’s parents Brian and Brady were busy working the slack round and closing up a busy rodeo weekend.
Following the stick horse competition, the Dawsons reunited, and Dillon was congratulated by his father and grandfather. Wrapping up the weekend, Brian started to realize the significance of his father being recognized as grand marshal, and how this dedication to civil service – and dedication to the fair – is something special. For Brian, this service meant joining the Marines and doing a tour in Iraq.
Tom’s son Bill also carries with him this tradition of serving the public, in his case as a game warden for Fish, Wildlife and Parks and as a Jefferson County 4-H parent.
“My wife Megan and I put a lot of value into the 4-H program,” Bill said. “What I value is my kids getting to learn about livestock and what it takes to raise food, specifically meat production at a young age. It took me probably longer to learn some of those lessons. To see my kids learning those lessons at an earlier age is important to me.”
The desire to get involved with the community has always been there for Bill, and – seeing his parents get honored as grand marshals – gave him a better understanding as to where that drive comes from.
“My folks set a really good example, and I found myself in some ways following this example. Reflecting on it, giving back to the community is a value that I hold very dear now, and I try to set the same example for my kids.”
Bill’s daughters Maylea, 13 and Piper, 11, are already following suit. On Sunday, Piper assisted with the stick horse rodeo and helped clean out the 4-H barn.
“We see 4-H really helping out our kids, and directing them toward service,” said Bill. “They enjoy it. They learn a lot of lessons on how to work with a group and help out other kids.”
Like many other families in the Boulder Valley, the Dawsons have committed many volunteer hours to making fair what it is today. It’s this passion to serve – and passion for family – that makes the weekend so spe
