This map highlights the waterbodies of Jefferson County, and includes a legend. (Map created by Bret Lian)

 

Jefferson County isn’t regarded as a land of lakes - great people of course, dead trees likely, but certainly lacking in the category of water sport. We aren’t barren, though. It’s just that most of our lakes aren’t served up on a platter, or even a paved road, or even a road at all. There are 25 distinct bodies of water in Jefferson County with an official name – the United States Geological Survey being the keeper of both our hydrologic datasets and our Geographic Names Information System. No doubt, there’s other bodies of water out there – watering holes for livestock, private storage for irrigation, sewage treatment – but those don’t have names you’d find on the map.

