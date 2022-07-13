On June 22, we asked how readers of The Monitor re-use or recycle their weekly edition for a chance to win a subscription/renewal. Several community members answered the call, detailing how their weekly paper supports life, keeps people warm and chronicles the history of our county. Their responses, and our selection for the winner, are below.
Alice Draper
Many years ago, while living in Des Moines, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources published a book about where to recycle. At the same time, the Boy Scouts would collect newspapers by the bushel to recycle. My newspapers were resold to an insulation company. I doubt it is still in business.
Heidi Oetken
After reading my weekly digital copy of The Monitor, I sort it into a folder with the past editions.
However, The Boulder Community Library receives paper copies of the weekly edition. Each paper is carefully stored until the final paper for the year arrives. The library then stores 52 weeks worth of news in a box along with 100+ years of former editions of The Monitor.
Connie Grenz
I use my newspapers to dry out my egg shells before I crush them finer to feed my chickens. Place the paper on a baking sheet, scatter crushed egg shells on top of it and bake slowly for about 20 minutes at 200 F.
After weeding my garden, I also use The Monitor in layers on top of the soil and place wood chips on top of the paper. In the spring I have a great place to plant young transplants, such as flowers.
Darrell Langford
Newspapers have long been used as a means for staying warm. When not used as insulation, many use their weekly edition as fuel in their fire place. Darrell Langford called The Monitor the "best fire starter we have at the cabin."
David Hemion
Growing up, I was entertained by the “budgies” my grandmother kept. She used the Grand Rapids Herald (where my grandad was the business manager) to line their cages. The Detroit Free Press (which my older brother delivered) was handy for training our puppies. Moving on from hygienic uses, my Uncle Dave, a devoted fly fisherman, often disparaged the Detroit News when he opposed its editorials, dismissing the paper as good only for “wrapping fish”. My dad, a career Army officer, taught me to use the Washington Post and later the San Antonio Light as kindling for our fireplace. And the Northside (San Antonio) Herald, where I cut my teeth as a cub editor, became packing paper for our move to Montana in 1988.
I never caged small birds, no longer house train puppies, have never wrapped a fish in newspaper, now have no fireplace, and hope we are settled in for the duration. Some years ago, however, I found that newspaper can be reincarnated as an effective weed barrier for our vegetable and flower gardens. And, as they decompose, newspapers are a good source of carbon to restore soil health. As seeds sprout, I dig up the weeds, carefully lay down several layers of newspaper around emerging kale, sunflowers and tomatoes, soak them down and cover them with mulch. The Boulder Monitor is the best newspaper I’ve ever used to lighten my weed duties and avoid toxic sprays. It is my favorite, so digitize as you will, but please continue publishing the news on paper.
Thank you again to all who submitted their methods for re-using The Boulder Monitor, and congratulations to David Hemion, who has been awareded with a subscription renewal so his garden can continue to grow weed-free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.