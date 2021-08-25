The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is this week, August 25–29, at the Jefferson County Recreation Park, a half-mile south of Boulder.
The fair and rodeo, dubbed "A Fair of the Heart," and Jefferson County's 37th annual, is fun for all ages. Free admission to the fairgrounds, with a $2-per-car parking fee, make it affordable for families. Free live music, free exhibits, a free in-county rodeo, and free kids activities are some of the weekend attractions.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, the fair kicks off with Fun Pianos, an interactive show featuring two pianos and lots of audience interaction. Advance tickets are available by calling (406) 459-0704. Proceeds will go to complete the new playground at the fairgrounds.
Rodeos and horse shows lure fans out to enjoy the weekend. Kids have their own horse show, parade down Boulder's Main Street, and rodeo on Friday, Aug. 27. Friday evening starting at 4 p.m., local cowboys and cowgirls compete in the Big Deal In-county Rodeo at events like team-penning and team-roping. Friday events are free.
On Saturday and Sunday, inflatable slides and other playground equipment and the Boulder River Carousel keep kids entertained. Saturday, Aug. 28, the rodeo parade in Boulder starts at 1 p.m.. The Jefferson County Rodeo Association puts on the wild and wooly Boulder NRA Rodeo, starting at 5 p.m. Admission is just $8 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under, 6 and under are free. At 7:30 p.m., baked goods are auctioned in a lively contest with a real auctioneer that sees pies and cakes going for hundreds of dollars. Starting at 8 p.m., the real barn dance with live music by the SonsAh406 is a bargain with a $2 admission fee.
A beef barbecue, sponsored by the Jefferson High School Music Department, is a home-cooked feast served from 3–6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28. Food vendors tempt folks with goodies from hamburgers to snow cones. The Boulder Carousel sponsors a sausage, gravy and eggs breakfast on Sunday starting at 7 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29, a kids stick horse rodeo and kids treasure hunt in the straw start the day. Toni Person will present a puppet show Sunday followed by a singalong session for kids. The Jefferson County NRA Rodeo kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday. More live music, exhibits and vendors round out Fair & Rodeo weekend for another year.
For details, call (406) 225-4039 or go to jeffersonmtfairrodeo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.