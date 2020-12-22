Jefferson County schoolchildren wrote letters to Santa and shared them with The Boulder Monitor. The Monitor has tried to keep them as close to the original letters as possible. Enjoy!
Boulder Elementary School
Mrs. Peterson’s first grade class
Dear Santa,
When is Sky my elf going to come? Thank you for bringing gifts. Don’t forget we have a new baby brother Nash. Please bring him baby toys. Thank you Santa
Ellie Betty Simons
Dear Santa,
I want a BB gun for Christmas.
Edison Turner
Dear Santa,
How are you dooing? What I would like for Christmas: a hoverboard, a Alfie family, a book, a sloth family.
Sinserely, Nora Sarchet
Dear Santa,
Please give me a Nintendo switch and a TV in my bedroom and the Pokemon named Mew and other strong Pokemon and SUM citins and a bebe gun and a dog.
Frum, Jae
Dear Santa,
I want a Crickit 2 and a musket gun and a LEGO set.
Love, Corbin
Dear Santa,
How are your elfs and the reindeer, gowing well are you. I hope you have mi clase in shape.
Love, Braedyn Gotcher
Dear Santa,
Can you please give me a OMG doll for Christmas. Please can you give me a elf on the shelf. How are you and Mrs. Claus?
Emma Buck
Dear Santa,
How do you make your sliegh fly? I wont a noo hoovrbood.
Frum Jaden
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are you reindeer and elves doing? I hope you will have a great christmas. My wishlist includes pens and school stuff for playing school at home, winter clothes and regular clothes. Plus shoes and bouts. Have a good Crishmus!
Love, Raegan
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want my family to be healthy for Christmas.
From, Macey Ritchie
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverbard & a elf pet artak fox. Huy Santa, where do ya get your magic Kan I have a pet husky pleas!
Treyton T.
Dear Santa,
I wunt a farm set and the shute!
Kelan Kesterson
Boulder Elementary
Mrs. Culver’s second grade class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have been hellping around the house. I would like a big fluffy unnicorrn to sleep on. I would like a couple LOL dolls. Have a good night.
Sincerely, Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
How have you been? My name is Calvin Heaton. I’m in 2nd grade. I go to Boulder Elementary School. For Christmas I would like a rancor toy and a tauntaun toy (Star Wars toys). I think I deserve these toys because I’m a good person. Have a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
Sincerely, Calvin Heaton
Hi Santa,
I want a metal detector and a chair, 49ers hat and fish.
Sincerely, Keenan
Dear Santa,
Hi! What are you doing in the North Pole? My name is Sophie. I’m 7 years old. If you can, could I please have a toy horse that I can ride on grass that moves like a real horse. How do your reindeer fly your sleigh? Here one more question. HOw do your elf get into a house? Thank you for bringing joy. I believe in you Santa Claus!!
Sincerely, Sophie Bowman
Dear Santa,
Have a Marry Christmas. How are Mrs. Claus and you? I would like a fortnite nerf gun please. I’ve been a good boy. Thanck you Santa.
Sincerely, Harper
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Nerf gun for Christmas this year and a art kit. Oh and Merry Christmas.
Sincerely, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? How are the elves and the reindeer? My family is doing great! I have been awesome this year! I have been good and learned alot in school. Can I please have some truck Hot Wheels and some car Hot Wheels, please. Merry Christmas to all!
Sincerely, Wylder
Dear Santa,
Can I have a new jacket for Christmas and some cute boots thats is warm please and scratch art to but in a box if you can and light up tracing pad and a cute dress that is a medium and the cute books is also a medium and light soft plush and a ping microphone please and a art set suitcase and toy piano and LOL dolls 2 or 3 or 1 or 4. How many you want of 101 dolls and lip balm boutique and a hale chalk and growing unicorn hatching rainbow egg two of them please.
Sincerely, Teagan
Dear Santa,
How are you feeling this year? How are the elves doing? For Christmas this year I want big marshmallows, chocolate, paint by number, balloons, kitchen set, books, a stuf animal, fox, fake flowers, and hot cocoa mix.
Sincerely, Milly
Dear Santa,
I would like a gray toy horse for Christmas. How have you ben? Cindy has ben hiding in funniest places.
Thank you! Emmy Parsons
From the Boulder Community Library
Dear Santa,
I wood like a remote control shark. I hope I have been good.
Luv, Ethan Baum
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby Yoda that moves and talks. I would like to meet Rudolph.
Love, Kyler Baum
Dear Santa,
I want a violin, earmuffs and a doctor doll. My little brother Conor wats a stick horse. Thank you.
Love, Brianna
Montana City School third grade
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing good. I have been stressed a bit this year because of COVID, masks and noise. I have been good. I have helped do the dishes. For Christmas, I’d like noise canceling headphones, VR headset and a little bean bag to sit on it. I’ve always wondered how long you’ve been Santa. I am thankful for all the presents and joy you give everyone.
Unsigned
Dear Santa,
I hope you have had a good year. I have really been trying to be good. I hope you have a good Christmas. I would like a new bike and any type of cake. How much do you like milk and cookies? I like your suit, hat and beard.
Love, Elysha
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good year. (But not with COVID). My year sucked with COVID and school don’t mix. I would like a 13+ LEGO. Is Rudolph real? But I think he is real. I hope you have a nice next year Santa.
From Stetson
P.S. Do you have a dog the Saint Bernard.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have stayed healthy. I’ve been trying to be to Deacon. I would like both of Pirors Foarm and a Litleo. How are the reindeer this year? What is your favorite color?
Love, Eli
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well, it is a crazy time of year! I would like, … well, um, some stuff but my elves will tell you that. I think … I bet they will! How is Rudolph? And the other reindeer? Do you have to wear a mask? You look very nice in your red suit.
Love, Grace Harrington
P.S. How old were you when you started this?
Dear Santa,
I hope you, your wife, reindeer stay healthy during this crazy time. I have been really good. I have been helping my parents and my little brother. I want a new iPad please. I want to know how are all the people in the North Pole. Staying happy and healthy. Thank you for getting me presents for 9 years. You are super-duper nice.
Love, Emily
Dear Santa,
I hope you are staying warm when it is cold outside! I have been trying to take care of my dog. He is really cute! For Christmas, I would like to be cast in another play at Grandstreet. Can I ask you something? Is there a whole village at the North Pole? Santa, I like how you are nice by giving me presents even when I don’t give you presents. This year I will give you a present.
Love, Haddie
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good year. I have trying not to be so motherly and sensitive. I would like a few things like these: roller skates, Barbie clothes and string lights. How many years have you been doing this? What do you do the rest of the year? I really like that you give me the best presents and I like your kindness to everyone!
Love, Grace Williams
P.S. How are the reindeer?
Dear St. Nick,
I hope everything is going better than ever. I have been trying to be on my best behavior. I would like maybe some art supplies. I don’t really know what I want, but what I really, really, really, really want is a dog. I’m sure you know what happened. What is your favorite cookie? By the way, St. Nick, I really, really like your big fluffy beard and the way you say Ho, Ho, Ho.
Love, Willa Sweeney
Dear Santa,
I hope you stayed safe and jolly this year even with all of the craziness going on, but you’ve probably seen plenty of pandemics. I’ve been trying to keep from spreading COVID-19. For Christmas, I would like a puppet named Katie, please! How do you get from house to house so fast? I like how you make kids smile and laugh.
Love, Liv C.
Dear Santa,
I wish that you will not get sick from cookies or COVID. I have been trying not to complain with people. I would like to have very fun crafts that I could make and a mouse for the computer. And I also wonder how you see people and how you can tell how they are naughty or nice? I think you are super duper nice, in fact, I think you are the nicest person in the whole wide world.
Love, Hank
Dear Santa,
I hope you are still happy, cheery and healthy. (After all, COVID is happening) Personally, I think I have been a very, very, very good girl. I would really like a Barbie dream closet for Christmas. I have just a few questions. Where do all the elves sleep? Do they have roommates? Where do the reindeer live all year? I really like how nice you are.
Love, Clara
P.S. I also really, really, really want my own small, cute puppy, so I can hold her. Thank you soooo much for all you do! (I’d like to name the puppy Molly)
Dear Santa,
I hope you have stayed warm during this crazy time. I have been very jolly and it is fun to play in the snow. I would like this year a Go Glam kit and a full face helmet that is blue and lavender purple. I was wondering how Rudolph was doing and what is your favorite cookie is? You look very, very good in your red suit.
Love, Merryn
Dear Santa,
I hope you have stayed healthy during this crazy year. I have really tried to stay good and out of trouble. I would like to have a Play Station 5, Xbox X or Nintendo Switch. Also, how old are you? Also when did you start becoming Santa? Last question, how do you get to house to house so fast? I like Christmas because of you. I’ve been good through COVID-19. I’ve been trying not to spread it.
Love, James
Dear Santa,
I hope you have stayed safe and healthy. I am glad I have not got sick. Are the raindeer doing good?
I’m thinking for Christmas I want Minecraft and a Nerf gun, please. You make Christmas really fun.
Unsigned
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I am on subtraction in xtra math. I am a good friend. My dad and me do spelling words at night. Santa can I pleaeaease have a PS5 white on the outside and black on this die with 2 controlerr! And a drone for my mom pleaeaease and maybe 50 bucks!
Hi Santa is Yeet our elf is that his or her name. Who is yo fave? Who is your maen reindeer? Do you have majik elf?
Love, Alexander James Wickens
Dear Santa,
I have been graet this year. When James’s coat is to hit up I gravet it for him and when he wants to play resiling I play it whith him. When someone is triyinn to teach me something I am very very quit. I’ve cept my room clean. Would you please bring me virtual goggles, Bad Guy books, and a iPad. Could you bring James 15 beyblades, my mom some money to go to a fancy hogetell, and my Dad a new guy and a new hunting soot. Could you make it a wite Christmas? Santa wiy has’t my elf came to my house yet Is roodof your favorite reindeer? Is it trow that your beard is as white as snow? How old are you? Whats your mitel and last name?
Love, Emma Patrica Root
Dear Santa,
I hope you are healthy cause I’m healthy. Instead of milk and cookies, I will give you a mask and hand sanitizer. How are the reindeer? Make sure to give them carrots. Can I have a figgy pudding? Can I have an iPad, please, and an iPod, please? How is Mrs. Claus? She should give you some snacks for the ride. I think you are awesome and thank you for everything you do. If you get this letter, thanks again for everything. Can you get a Santa suit for Kinlea, my dog? She is the cutest dog ever. How is elf from the movie? Does he hang out with papa elf alot?
Love, Quinn
Dear Santa,
I have been a grat boy this year beuse I’m almost done with my biography and I do my own laundry and I also d my told. I have to cook with my mom sometimes. If you could could you git me a bond set, a vr head set, Aled head set for switch. Could you git my brother Kash a phone case. Could you git my brother Kolson som cars. How long is your bed? How old are you? Is there suth thing as baby elves? Tell Rudof that thers food on the deck.
Love, Kaston Brooks Waller
Dear Santa,
I have been great this year. I help my mom and dad cook and do the dishes. I am doing a bioraphia on Pocahontas. I help the techer with stouph. I am quiet and nice to people like my techer and friends by if they are heart I ask them if they are allrite. I help answer aweshtins. I do what the techer as inds us. Would you please bring my sister a toy doll please. Would you please bring me a micerscope and a braclet maker. Can you please get my brother a video game please. Can you please get my dad a hoclet apple in a box. Can you please get my mom a easel. Is your elves name actually Yeet? Is Rudoph your fav? What is your wives name? Is the other elves name actually Buttercup? Do you have a pet?
Love, Shy Lynn Lane
Dear Santa,
I been a good boy this year! I have been sweeping and brushing my teeth 3 times a day. I have been cleaning the toilet. I have been helping people. I would like a head set, 12 more elves like Yeet. For Cora, 1,000 pillows. For Koily 10,000 make-up cases. For Alex 100,000,000 pieces of gold. How many cookeis do you eat a day? How many elves do you have? How many precents do you make in 1 day? How long is your bed. My gest is 300,000,000,000 miles long?
Love, Beau Bridges Jeffers
Dear Santa,
I have been grate this year. I have been takeing care of my brother wall hes sick. Also I have washed the dishes and been a good girl in class, and I have been ceeping my room nice and clean. Would you please bring me the Amrican girl doll? Both of the 2020 doll and my brother rilly wold like a lego Drasik world. Also my mom wold like a cofie cup. Dose Dasher achylee run like the wind? And dose your hat achyle help you fly from house to house? Dose Snowflak and Chipy be bad?
Love, Imogen Grace Humbert
Dear Santa,
I have been great this year. I helped my mom with my dad’s leg. I do my chores when I’m asked and I did great on my report card. I try to help my family as much as I can. I finished my addition in xtra math. Would you please bring some stickers for my water bottle my theme is wilderness. Will you please bring my mom some flowers and chocolate? Will you please bring my step dad some chocolate and maybe a new video game please? And will you bring my dad some new hats? Does Mrs. Claus make cookies before you deliver presents so you don’t get hungry? Who is your favorit reindeer? Do you have a hot chocolate dispencer in your sleigh? How do the reindeer fly with no wings.
Love your little elf, Kaiya Rose Blackburn
Dear Santa,
I have ben great this year. I helped my parents with the remodel. I also helped with dishes and I picked up dog poop. I also helped with cleaning the house. I also shuveled my nabers driveway. Would you please bring me a camo hed set and hotwels. I also wont a nerf arsenal and a sled. My brther wants a rutrlrealit head set. I want some glufs and a hat and a par of new shoes, Is Rudoph your fav? Is Yeet a new elf? Do you archaly give Coll? How old are you? How many presents do you give out in a year?
Love, your friend, Weston Brandt Buresh
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I made bed. I helped clean after dinner. I clean my bathroom. I take out the garbage. I take my shose upstairs. Could I please have an iPad for Christmas and a teloscope to see the stars. Some football cards. Mia a unicorn pillow and Fjay some army. Who is your favorite elf? Are the elves noty? Are you alejic to some tipe of cookeis? Do you know who is your favrite reindeer?
Love, Derek Anil Bury
Dear Santa,
I have been great this year. I cleaned the down stares. I fix the T.V. down stares. I cleaned my room. I did my lougly. I cleaned the junk jore. Would you please bring me a bag of candy and a Pokemon and Lego. My brother would like Legos too. Can I pleuse hav your singnicher? My sister would like something that invals cats. Is Rudolph your favrite reindeer? My home dus not hav a chimy but you can come thru the window win you come in wach the ground.
Love, Scott Asa Hinckley
Dear Santa,
I have been great this year. I am doing my report on the Write brothers. I do all of my chorse. I do all of my homework. I am nice at my school. Would you please bring me some cool rocks please. I also whant Lego sets, games for my switch please. Can you please bring me some cloths and my top thing is a computer. Is Rudolph your fav? Do you have a pet? Has anyone ever seen you? How old are you? How old are the reindeer?
Love, Nicholas Matthew Kenison
Dear Santa,
I have been great this year. I been tring to keep my room clen and tring not to fight whith my siblings. It’s been relly hard for my this year and I been taking turns doing the dishes. Can I have haters, pants, a electeric nerf gun, one of thos gient batman cars and a pogo stick. Please and I tinck my sisters wants a electric scooder and Legos. A nuther thing is 20 pincky mice butt keep thym dead. Is Rudolph your faverit? Can I have a picher of Rudolph please? Does Rudolph noce relly glow and whats your favorite elf?
Love, Rocky John La Liberty
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I do my own laundry. I play soccer well. I make my bed. I make breakfast for my family. I brush my teeth. I brush my hair. I play good. Would you please bring me a elf on the shelf? I have been asking for a long time. Can I have a bruder toy? A Nintendo switch and a new coller for dog and a turtle stuff please? Who is your favorite reindeer? What is your favorite candy? Why do you live in Alaska? Is Rudolph your favorite? What is your favorite cookies?
Love, Yeet! Charlee Brianna Marlenee
Dear Santa,
I have been very nice this year. I have completed addition on Xtra math. I’ve been sharing with Isla. Also I’ve been putting away my laundry. I have goten 100% on all of my tests. Would you please get me a iPad, beatshead-phones, puppy, smelling puddy, holiday Barbies, pom poms for cheerleading and American Girl stuff. Also please get my sister some of that stuff too. And my mom and dad some stuff too. Why isn’t Rudolph in the reindeer song? Can you let me see you this year? Do you still love chocolate chip cookies? Hope to see you soon.
Love, Emma Elizabeth Phillips
Dear Santa,
I have been great this year. I clean the house alot. I taught my sister how to do sign language. I have just passed subtraction in school. I want to get an iPad for Christmas please. In my stocking can I get some money please. Can I also get a smart watch that calls please. Do you have any pets besides reindeer and elves? How do you go into houses so fast? What do you do for fun?
Love, Landon Scott Sorenson
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I helped clean with my grandma to surprise my mom. I helped my dad with the backyard. I also cleaned my room a little. Would you bring me doll (any doll) stuff. Maybe money for robux for me and Stella? Give my mom at least $200 (or more? Cause of robux) Air pods? A hamster? Or bird? A photo of everybody at the work shop? (Last but including everybody else. Not least Butty and Afradidy?) Who is your fav reindeer? What have my elves been telling you? Why didn’t my elves move last night? How’s the reindeer? Is it true you can see what Im doing all the time?
Love the best kid, Scarlet Jayce VanSteenvort
Dear Santa,
I have been grate this year. I did Sacagawea project. I shard my toys whith my cousun Kash. At moms I did dishes. I helped pick up my borthers room and me and my sister’s room. Would you please bring me two things L.O.L. and dog. I have been asking for 9 years now and give my sister a unckurn. My mom neckles. My dad jeans my brother a headset so please. I have a fue questens for you. Is Rudolph your fav? And do you have more elves. I think the ones here are broken. And do you have elf dog?
Love, Kiley Lynn O’Keefe-Richerson
Dear Santa,
My name is Hadley. I am in third grade. I am 8 years old. I think I have been very good this year. Some things good I have done this year. I have helped the sub when Mrs. Schmidt was gone. This Christmas I want a call watch because I have wanted one for a while.
I also want more clip on earrings because I only have a little bit. I want new mask because of COVID-19 and new sheets cause I don’t like the sheets I have now.
Do you ever get cold in the north pole? How is Roudolph? How heavy is your sleigh.
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa,
My name is Brityn. I am 9 years old. I am in third grade. I’ve been trying to be good this year. These re some nice things I’ve done. I’ve helped clean up the house. I helped pick presents for my sisters and brother. These re some things I want for Christmas. I would love to get a hoverboard or piggy. I always wanted a trip to Paris with my family. I wanted to ask you a question. Can reindeers actually fly? If they can fly you have the best pet ever. I had a dog but it had to go to a different house. I was sad. But I got over it.
Love, Brityn
Dear mom and dad,
I realy want vines and low vegetation for the one only zoes. We can all agree that he is the best frog every known to man kind and women. So shouldn’t he get the best treetment literally in the world? I would realy like a Nintendo swich. I get it you don’t want us to have another screen but I just want it in case the old computer breaks. I just would hate to lose all of our progress in Minecraft.
Unsigned
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryder. I am 9 years old. I’m in third grde. Wish list. I have been decent this year. So I want every Nintendo gme and every Minecraft stuffed animal and you can check my over flowing list at my house. On a scale of 1 to 10 how much do you like cookies?
From Ryder
Dear Santa,
My name is Camden. I am 9 years old. I am in third grade. I’ve been good this year. Nice things I’ve done are wear a mask in the store and I’m good in class. Things that I want for Christmas are an Xbox, rocket leage for my switch and minecraft for my switch. I want to ask you some questions. How do you fit all of the presents in one bag? How many elves do you have? How small are your elves?
From, Camden
Dear Santa,
My name is Aliyah. I am 8 years old. I am in 3rd grade. I haven’t been that good this year. But I was hoping that you could help my mom for Christmas. I also want blonde wig for Christmas. I want fake nails and a crafting kit. All my other ones broke. Thats all I want for Christmas this year. Has Mrs. Clause ever taken your job when you are sick. Have you ever shaved your beard off. Have any of your presents ever fallen out of your sleigh how many elves do you have. Do you look like Santa on Christmas Chroikels
Love, Aliyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Luke. I think I’ve been good this year. Here are some good things. 1. I’ve been nice 2. I’ve helped the homeless 3. I’ve helped my uncles. Wish list 1. I want a hover board. 2. I want a new monitor. 3. I want a turtle 4. I want COVID to go away. Questions. How old are you? How old is Ms. Clause? How old is Roudoph? What do you feed Roudof?
Sincerely, Luke
Dear Santa,
My name is Jace Maslikowski. I’m 9 years old. I am in 3rd grade. I have been ok this year I would say. These are some nice things I’ve did. I’ve been better to my little sister. I’ve been helping mom and dad with work at the new house we call it. Somehow I still feel like we’re in hotel. I’ll tell you what I want for Christmas. 1. A LEGO gingerbread house. 2. a computer. Heres a joke whats a cats favorite color perrrple.
Sincerely, Jace Maslikowski
Dear Santa,
My name is Katherine. I am 8 years old. I am in third grade. I have been fine. The nice/happy things I’ve done is make it easy on my mom and dad. I want to help nana because well you know why. My Christmas list. All I want for Christmas is so I can see papa again. Also I want to see my guardian angel. And an American Girl doll. Some questions. Do you have furry little elves with little mustashes or little cloths or poop blue glitter. Do you have boys and girls? Do you have rudolf also why do you call him rodolf is sounds like is rude and married to olof? Does your reindeer poop blue glitter Love you Santa.
Love Katherine
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayden. I am 9 years old. I have been okay this year. I am in 3rd grade. Crismas list This is my Crismas list I want a psu controler and a goodizo and lagos and one of santas choices. Question. How old are you? How are the elves doing? How is Rouldoph.
From, Hayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Addie. I am 8 years old. I have been trying to be super good and nice to Rydee and Amos For Christmas I want an electric scooter, a new piggy bank, an outside hover bord, shews and cloths Do you know my elf Bedd? Witch is your favorit elf? I am going to make you cookies and I hope you like them. Thank you Santa.
Love, Addie
