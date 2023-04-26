There’s no better way to practice mindfulness than to work one-on-one with a horse.
That’s what Carroll College students from Doctor Marie Suthers’ Modalities in Equine Assisted Services class learned at Sheri Scurr’s 20-acre ranch outside Boulder, where they got a crash course on equine-assisted trauma therapy.
Scurr, a certified equine-assisted experiential education practitioner and founder of Horse Connections Horsemanship, encouraged the students to engage with the horses as if they were themselves clients looking to heal their trauma. And that’s just what they did during this two-day retreat and training hosted by Boulder Hot Springs.
At the hot springs, trauma therapist Patricia Swan-Smith led participants in group sessions on how trauma affects thoughts, emotions and behaviors. The students shared experiences and learned self-care. They learned how to accept and love themselves, rather than get stuck in shame or blame, Scurr said.
Then they went to work with the horses.
The equine therapy and trauma therapy work in tandem beautifully, Swan-Smith said, adding that most talk therapy doesn’t address chronic trauma.
How do the horses help the client heal? Trauma, Scurr said, is a short-circuiting of our nervous system and horses provide a metaphor for the system. Horses are prey animals, always asking, “Am I safe?” When our trauma is activated, that’s how we feel, she said. We are in survival mode. But, unlike humans, horses have the ability to shake this off.
“They don’t sit there and analyze,” Scurr said. “They graze.”
So many people with trauma are disconnected and short-circuited, Scurr said, and working with horses helps bring these emotions to light and can lead to awareness, and – with the combination of therapy sessions – to healing.
During their time with the horses, four of the nine Carroll students participating in the two-day training learned how to connect with the animal - and with themselves – in a friendly, non-judgmental way.
“Be with before you even ask for connection,” Scurr told the group before they embarked on their partnership walks with the horses. “Be present. Don’t just put a mask on.”
Scurr encouraged the students to have a “body without brace, a mind without judgment and a heart that is open.”
Setting this intention, Scurr said, is the key to connecting with oneself.
Scurr and Swan-Smith have conducted these equine-assisted trauma therapy retreats for four years now, and this is their first time working with Suthers, who chairs the anthrozoology program at Carroll. The class – Modalities in Equine Assisted Services – is the first of its kind, and Suthers said she’s very encouraged by her first group of students, all of whom expressed enthusiasm for her experiential approach. Kaylyn Becker, a senior at Carroll who aspires to be a physical therapist, said she found this course has helped her recognize trauma in herself and in others, human or non-human. Carroll senior and anthrozoology minor Allie Bullman said she learned how to be more of an anchor and how to better center herself. She also gained more confidence in herself and learned to trust her intuition.
Scurr said she’s thrilled to hear such responses, as that’s what the partnership walk is all about, and having trust – particularly in yourself – is imperative to success. When there is not confidence, when there is self-doubt, Scurr said, the horses know.
Anthrozoology minor Ireland Eckard learned this the hard way.
“I was trying really hard to make a connection with my horse, maybe too hard, at least at the beginning,” she said.
“It looked like the horse was overthinking it just as much as you were,” added Becker.
But, by being patient and reconnecting with herself, Eckard was able to get her horse to trot.
This exercise, Scurr said, was not about horsemanship, but about interaction.
“There’s a big difference between trying to teach somebody a horsemanship technique and having an interaction with another being,” she said. “In the trauma retreats, at least, this human interaction with the horse and how it made you feel inside is more important than the technique.”
Suthers’ class shares a similar philosophy. The mission of the anthrozoology department, after all, is “to educate and provide hands-on involvement for students in the infinitely expanding field of human-animal studies, including the human-animal bond, human interactions with domestic and wild animals, a critical examination of the role of animals in education, agriculture, work, service, and therapy.” Modalities in Equine Assisted Services takes the therapy aspect to heart, and exploring the possibilities of this practice with horses, Scurr said, can be transformative.
“We are giving to ourselves what the trauma has interrupted in us, which is noticing ourselves, and being valued,” Scurr said. “So notice what you’re noticing, and accept yourself.”
Boulder Hot Springs manager Kerri Kumasaka said it was a pleasure to host the training again.
“Our mission is to heal the land, the building and the people who come here, so we really welcome any kind of group that is doing something around healing,” she said.
For more information on equine-assisted services and trauma therapy retreats, go to Scurr’s site, www.hchorsemanship.com, or Swan-Smith’s site, www.yourtraumahealing.com.
