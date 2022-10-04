CAREYRANCH.jpg

Helen Carey, center, is presented with the 2022 Great Montana Ranches plaque by World Champion bareback rider Deb Greenough (to her left) at the 17th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame banquet on Oct. 1 in Billings with several generations of Careys by her side. (Photo courtesy of Bruce Binkowski)

When presented with the plaque honoring the Carey Ranch as a Great Montana Ranch at the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame banquet on Oct. 1 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, Helen Carey couldn’t help but feel something was missing. Her husband, Tom, passed away in February, and she knew it would have been a special occasion for him. 

