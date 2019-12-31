John Quinn was a tall and lanky man, born in Ireland. He and his wife Hannah had five children and settled in Boulder Valley in 1865. Hannah was only 28 when she died of pneumonia, and their youngest child less than a year old.
In 1878, daughter Mary was 15 when she was married to a man named Henry Jackson. What happened between them, we don’t know for sure, but Mary came back home within the year already pregnant.
John and his two sons were working in the field that day when his daughter Ella came running up to say that Jackson was at the ranch and he and Mary were arguing.
Jackson said, “You’re my wife and that’s my baby you carry. I’ll thank you to come home with me now.”
Mary shook her head, stuck out her chin defiantly and replied, “No, you never treated me right.”
Jackson said, “Then make out your will,” as he pulled out his gun. Two shots rang out, and Mary dropped to the ground. Then Jackson turned the gun on himself. One bullet to the chest and one to his head.
John came riding up fast, but too late. Both Mary and Jackson lay dead. He jumped down from his horse and checked them both. He knelt by Mary and brushed the hair from her check. His hand lingered, and a tear ran down his own cheek.
Then he looked over at Jackson and shook his head. He walked back to his horse and climbed up. He grabbed his lariat from the saddle where he always kept it.
He threw a loop, and hooked a boot. He backed his horse dragging Jackson across the yard past the barn to the gully beyond. He had to get down to retrieve his rope. And he stood and crossed his arms and sighed.
“Mary will be buried proper. But you…if the buzzards find you, so much the better. No more than you deserve.” He climbed back on the mare and turned back toward the ranch.
I first heard this story from the Valley book, “Our Yesterdays.” However, that account reported that John Quinn had shot Henry Jackson after a heated argument following Mary’s death. This word-of-mouth story had passed along generations.
A few years ago, however, several of us from the Heritage Center met with Corky Lincoln at her home in Helena. Corky was the great granddaughter of John Quinn. Her grandfather was Mike Quinn, who had been working in the field that day.
It was Corky who told us that Mary had been pregnant, and that it was Henry who shot her *and* himself. Corky said her great aunt Ella had been present at the shooting, so we took this to be the truth.
It wasn’t until recently that another Quinn descendant contacted the Heritage Center and gave us the following information: It turns out that there had been an inquest at the time of the shooting, and an article in the Helena paper.
The inquest took place at the home of John Quinn on the 25th day of August, 1878. J.M.D. Taylor, ex-officio coroner of Jefferson County, conducted it in the presence of six jurors, all local men. The jurors said, “We find that the said Jackson came to his death by two pistol shot wounds, one in his left breast and the other in the left temple and from the evidence above referred to, we believe the same to have been inflicted by his own hand.”
From the inquest there was one curious statement: It said the decision was based on the evidence of Ella Quinn and a “written statement found in a book taken from Jackson’s body.” I wonder what that statement was, and where is that book?
In June of 1885, John Quinn was buried in the cemetery of St. John the Evangelist’s Church. The cemetery is located on part of the land he had homesteaded and then given to his son, Michael, who, in 1880, donated a tract to be the site for the Catholic Church which the people of the Valley had decided to erect.
Kathy Dyer is a Heritage Center volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.