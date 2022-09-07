Boulder Hot Springs Inn, Spa and Retreat Center is about to undergo some major renovations.
“We are restoring the exterior of this historic building,” said project manager Annika Hirmke. “We are very excited about this and get comments from the public all the time about how eager they are to have this old, wonderful place restored. We would really like to emphasize how exciting this restoration project is and how grateful we are for all the support from the state, the county, and the community that we received for this project.”
This project is a long time coming for Boulder Hot Springs, said manager Kerri Kumasaka.
“The stucco was mainly done in 1910, so it’s over 100 years old,” she said. “There are a lot of places where there’s discoloration or there are pieces of the stucco missing. The repair work is much-needed.”
“Different spots have been patched since then, and you can see that, too, so we’re really excited we can repair it all at once so we can have a color match and also address the underlying issues,” added Hirmke. “This way we’ll have a uniform exterior with the same stucco everywhere and the same color. It will probably be a bit lighter.”
Original plans for this renovation started in the spring of 2021, when BHS received a $498,500 Montana Historic Preservation Grant through the Montana Department of Commerce and – although the grant is substantial – it’s not enough to cover such a massive construction project.
“The stucco alone is going to cost probably $1 million,” said Kumasaka.
So far the ownership group involved with the hot springs have raised another $100,000. They are seeking more funding solutions, including more grants, such as ones from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Nevertheless, the resort has a long way to go, as the project is extensive, and, as a result, expensive, especially considering the inflation of parts and labor.
According to Hirmke, construction at Boulder Hot Springs largely involves removing the stucco and putting new stucco on. This will also include a moisture barrier and insulation, as well as repairs to some roof soffits and regrading some of the landscape. And, where needed, repairing any underlying structural problems once they take the stucco off.
“Our architects – High Plains out of Billings – have been working with a stucco consultant,” Hirmke said. “The consultant is really knowledgeable and has encouraged us to go with a natural hydraulic lime stucco. It’s different and better for historic buildings like ours because it’s more flexible and kind of moves with the building. It’s also a bit more sustainable.”
Hirmke added this stucco mixture will also consist partially of sand collected locally from Helena Sand and Gravel.
Kumasaka said one element that makes this renovation such an ambitious and interesting project is that this type of stucco work is not usual in Montana.
“This is really a California mission style building,” she said, “which was built by former owner [and U.S. Senator] James Murray, who spent a lot of time in California and loved this style. There aren’t many like this in the state.”
The BHS ownership group originally hoped to get the stucco completed this year but Hirmke said they decided to delay the process until summer 2023 to expand the project to includes the pools, bathhouse, and the old (currently non-working) kitchen add-on.
“It’s an exciting time for us looking at all these possibilities,” said Kumasaka.
“And it’s a great opportunity to preserve our history,” added Hirmke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.