Students attending the summer program at Boulder Elementary school have had the opportunity to participate in a variety of classes and learn from several guest teachers.
First to stop at Boulder Elementary was Alma Winberry of Great Falls.
Winberry, an artist, worked with students to create panels that represent the Boulder River and the surrounding community.
The theme behind it all? Art brings us together.
“She has donated her time, artistic talent and supplies to bring art to our students,” Boulder Elementary teacher Stacey Peterson told The Monitor.
Winberry’s own art was also on display at the Boulder Hot Springs the week of her class, and Peterson said she plans to return to teach the students again in the coming weeks.
Next up for a guest appearance were three young gymnasts: Adalyn Munns, 13; Paisley Munns, 12; and Makayla Munns, 10. The Munns – granddaughters of Judy Workman who teaches the tumbling class regularly – have competed in gymnastics for several years and have earned a number of titles doing so.
While visiting Workman in Boulder, the three girls stopped at Boulder Elementary to provide a gymnastics demonstration to the whole school and teach children in all grades headstands, forward rolls, backward rolls and balance beam techniques.
