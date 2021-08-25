The JCRA is proud to announce Bob Marks as the 2021 Grand Marshal. Bob is a 7th generation Jefferson County resident, living at the family ranch in Clancy for 89 years. He’s served on Clancy and Jefferson High School boards and was a Clancy volunteer fireman for 40-plus years. Bob was founding director of the Jefferson Economic Development Corporation (JLDC) for several years. He also served 20-plus years in the Montana Legislature representing Jefferson County. During this time, he supported the transfer of some of the former Montana Developmental Center to Jefferson County, including the fairgrounds, rodeo grounds and South Campus. He and his wife Barbara raised six children in the county, four of whom are involved in ranching and/or wood products in Clancy. Bob is grateful for the enduring efforts of our county’s numerous volunteers who continue building and improving the fairgrounds and rodeo complex. He states, “They deserve lots of thanks.”
Bob deserves numerous thanks as well for his dedication and love to Jefferson County!
