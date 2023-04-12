Map.jpg

This map by Bret Lian illustrates the “fine meadows” of Jefferson County. (Courtesy of Bret Lian)

Spring in Montana often brings to its citizens erratic doses of stir crazy, where cabin fever’s end is yet undetermined – particularly after a winter as stout as this year’s. Of course, the only antidote to cabin fever is outside the cabin, and when you’re snowed in, daydreaming is the cheapest method of travel. Jefferson County is filthy with great chunks of earth, but those I’ve been visiting in my mind the most this cold and unyielding winter, have been our meadows. Good grief we have some fine meadows. Casey Meadows - with its aspen and volcanic summits surrounding, Lockhart – where the Boulder River establishes itself as a stream with an identity, Cataract – with its clear water and a creek twice as deep as it is wide, destined to become the namesake of its source meadows. All of them have mosquitos come June. Big ones.  

(2) comments

MTLin
MTLin

[smile] great article - is there a link to the map to upload so it is easier to read? thank you!

Report Add Reply
Keith Hammonds Staff
Keith Hammonds

Thanks. You can click on the map to enlarge -- and then expand it within your browser window.

Report Add Reply

