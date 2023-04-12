Spring in Montana often brings to its citizens erratic doses of stir crazy, where cabin fever’s end is yet undetermined – particularly after a winter as stout as this year’s. Of course, the only antidote to cabin fever is outside the cabin, and when you’re snowed in, daydreaming is the cheapest method of travel. Jefferson County is filthy with great chunks of earth, but those I’ve been visiting in my mind the most this cold and unyielding winter, have been our meadows. Good grief we have some fine meadows. Casey Meadows - with its aspen and volcanic summits surrounding, Lockhart – where the Boulder River establishes itself as a stream with an identity, Cataract – with its clear water and a creek twice as deep as it is wide, destined to become the namesake of its source meadows. All of them have mosquitos come June. Big ones.
What makes a meadow a meadow and not something else, seems to be part feeling, part geography. Synonymously, a paddock, mead, glade, dale, or field could be meadow. Here in Jefferson County, the two geographic features most closely aligned with meadows would be our parks and our flats. When we look at the meadows of our home, nearly all have some sort of water in them – be it creeks or springs – and nearly all are high in elevation. Parks, on the other hand, are open areas typically surrounded by timbered country, and may or may not have water in them. Elk Park has as much hydrology occurring on its surface than any meadow out there, and some parks are above some meadows. Flats on the other hand, are nearly always lower than the previous two, and are less likely to have water. Whether something is a meadow, a park, or a flat, is a sort of classification with fuzzy edges - a three-circled Venn Diagram where place-name assortments trend, but often overlap. As far as the US Board of Geographic Names is concerned, in terms of their official feature classification they’re all “flats”, defined as places with a, “Relative level area within a region of greater relief” – and I suppose that fits.
Some of these features are named descriptively, while others are named in honor-of those gone as if they belonged to them. But, whether it be Berrys Meadows, Tims Meadow, or Bakers Meadows, because the U.S. Board of Geographic Names has ruled that, "Apostrophes suggesting possession or association are not to be used within the body of a proper geographic name", there are no possessive apostrophes in any place-names in Montana, and there are only five place-names in the entire country that are registered with the US Board of Geographic Names that have possessive apostrophes. And so, Dunks Meadow, the toponym anyway, is not a statement of possession for Dunk, but rather appears to be a proclamation of Dunk pluralism.
Possession doesn’t matter though. Nearly all our meadows, parks, and flats, exist on public land belonging to us all. Sooner than later they’ll be green and full of life and paying it forward. They really are a sort of ecological dynamo. Our meadows start our creeks and rivers in which our fish live and from which our crops are watered. Our parks and flats feed our critters and cattle that we both hunt and appreciate. And in turn, all of it fuels the daydreams of a gulch dweller waiting for the snow to melt, and I know he’s not alone.
(2) comments
[smile] great article - is there a link to the map to upload so it is easier to read? thank you!
Thanks. You can click on the map to enlarge -- and then expand it within your browser window.
