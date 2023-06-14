Boulder Elementary seventh and first grade students won $2,000 for their efforts creating upcycled bird feeders and participating in the living classroom challenge as part of the Saving Money and Resources Today (SMART) School Challenge through the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Boulder Elementary Science teacher Connie McCauley and first grade teacher Stacey Peterson were thrilled to see students bond through these activities, the latter of which involved planting pinto beans. McCauley and Peterson were notified of the grant the last week of school, giving them an opportunity to celebrate the success with the students on the last day of school (Friday, June 2). Boulder Elementary was one of 20 schools that participated in this program, and was one of 10 winners. Each project integrates lessons and projects relating to resource conservation, efficiency and healthy schools.
Peterson said students went above and beyond to make the project a success, with the seventh grade students leading the charge, creating slideshow presentations they shared in the rotunda of the Montana Capitol building on May 23 during the SMART School Symposium. Students also made poster boards illustrating the project, which emphasized bird feeders in hopes to attract more birds to Boulder Elementary’s community gardens, which seventh grade student Daisy Johnson said is beneficial to the community because the birds pollinate the area and help control the number of insects.
“Our goal was to make it easier for birds to get through the winter,” Johnson said. “We worked hard to draw and plan our feeders. We redesigned and tested them until they were as strong and durable as possible.”
Bird feeders were made by upcycling milk cartons from the cafeteria as well as anything else the children could find from home. The living classroom challenge involved three different ways of growing pinto beans.
“We found out that planting in a water bottle was the best because it would feed the plants water even while we were gone, so those plants grew better than the others,” said seventh grade student Ada Johnson. “Planting in a bag did not work because they were on the window, got too cold and froze.”
Seventh grade student Russell Douglas said he found the project inspirational, as it gave him more of a love for nature and a better understanding of where the food he eats comes from. He also said the living classroom challenge gave him more of an awareness of living things and how growing a plant works.
“Experimenting with the plants was really fun and educational for the seventh grade students,” added McCauley.
Although both projects were enjoyable, they did have challenges, most of which were weather-related. Daisy Johnson said it was difficult to protect bird feeders from the snow. Protecting bird feeders from weather persisted all the way to the last day of school, as students had to protect them from the rain.
Both the teachers and the students agreed that the biggest highlight of the experience was for the classes to work together.
“It was great to build a closer connection and get to use our collective imaginations,” said seventh grade student Parker Layng. “We had a really fun time doing this project, and we feel like it helped our whole school by having more birds come and pollinate the place.”
“I liked it because we got to make the community more food,” said first grade student Keagan Kesterson.
“I had two big beans on my plant,” added first grade student Braelynn Bumgarner.
