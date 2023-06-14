Boulder Elementary seventh and first grade students won $2,000 for their efforts creating upcycled bird feeders and participating in the living classroom challenge as part of the Saving Money and Resources Today (SMART) School Challenge through the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. 

