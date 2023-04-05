St. Patrick’s Day weekend was a special one for JaeLea Two Moons of Basin, who was crowned Montana Miss Amazing Pre-Teen at the state pageant in Billings.
Miss Amazing is a pageant designed to reflect the potential of girls with disabilities. Two Moons, who is legally blind, was encouraged by a family friend to participate, and she’s glad she did.
A fifth-grade student at Boulder Elementary, Two Moons only started dancing a year ago, but she’s taken to it quickly with guidance from rhythmic dance coach Judy Workman. During the competition, she proved hard work pays off, as her traditional Irish jig to “Cotton-Eyed Joe” earned her high scores by the judges.
The pageant was an eye-opening experience for Two Moons, who said she loved everything that went into it, especially the preparation, which she said made her feel like a star.
“There were people doing my hair and make-up,” she told The Monitor. “I enjoyed that.”
In fact, Two Moons said she enjoyed it so much that she plans on competing in other pageants, and even mentoring competitors when she’s older.
“The pageant is really important to me,” she said. “It’s helped me figure out where I really want to go.”
Kristyn Van Dyke, Two Moons’ foster mother, said she can’t believe how much the pageant experience has changed Two Moons, especially when it comes to her confidence, as a dancer and as a person.
“Her growth has been over the top,” said Van Dyke. “She used to not care how she looked. She used to be so quiet. Now she’s really taking a lead role in her life.”
Van Dyke added that it was also wonderful to see Two Moons in a setting where she felt like she fit in.
“No matter what happened, it was a great experience for her,” Van Dyke said, “but winning really made it special.”
Workman said she had a feeling Two Moons would be victorious. She’d come so far in a short period of time.
“To see the difference in her from when she first started practicing to where she’s at now is unbelievable,” Workman said. “When I heard the news I was so excited for her. Now that she’s been given this boost of confidence, she’s really going to open up.”
Workman – who has raised foster children – said this victory is particularly special for Two Moons, who is originally from Lame Deer and is of Northern Cheyenne descent. To see Two Moons overcome adversity and come into her own is something Workman considers truly inspirational.
“She’s so bubbly and so engaged now,” Workman said, “and I’m so happy for her to have this experience at such a crucial age. This is going to change the rest of her life.”
Following the victory, Two Moons has continued to receive accolades. Boulder Elementary celebrated by announcing her victory as part of the morning announcements. Two Moons also was a guest of honor at Basin School, where she performed her jig as part of their St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
Two Moons said she is grateful for the entire pageant experience, an opportunity that allowed her to step out of her comfort zone and try new things. Van Dyke said she is very proud of Two Moons for taking the initiative and putting in the work to make Miss Amazing a success.
“She told us what she wanted to do, and she did it,” Van Dyke said. “I’m just glad we [referring to her husband Ben, Two Moons’ foster father] could help her find her niche.”
This is only the beginning for Two Moons. As Montana’s Miss Amazing Pre-Teen pageant winner, she will now compete at the National Miss Amazing Pageant July 26-31 in Chicago. It is the family’s hope to raise $6,000 for the trip. Fundraisers will include a macaroni and cheese cook-off in Basin on April 29 and a carnival at Boulder Elementary June 23 and 24, which will feature a “Princess Plunge.”
“We appreciate the Jefferson County community support,” Van Dyke said.
“Thank you for helping me,” Two Moons added.
